Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Public review launched into almost 1GW of solar-plus-storage projects in California

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Public review launched into almost 1GW of solar-plus-storage projects in California

News

Hanwha Solutions set to acquire RES Group’s French renewables development business

News

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

Q CELLS, LG and Mission Solar add to calls for US import tariff extension

News

Xinte sells shares to TBEA to fund 100,000MT polysilicon expansion

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

China’s NEA demands monthly updates on renewable projects from its utilities

News

Contractual mitigation strategies for the solar sector as governments target alleged forced labour

Features, Guest Blog

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The US DOI hopes to accelerate the roll out of large renewable projects on public land in California through the Desert Renewable Energy Conservation plan. Image: SunEdison

The US Department of the Interior’s (DOI) Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has launched a public review on a draft environmental analysis (EA) for two solar-plus-storage farms in California, which will include 465MW of solar and 400MW of energy storage.

Together, the Arica Solar and Victory Pass Solar projects are expected to cost around US$689 million and produce around US$5.9 million in annual operational economic benefits, according to the DOI.

Moreover, the BLM also anticipates making a draft EA for a third project — the Oberon solar project — available soon. If approved, the proposed 500MW PV solar project on 2,700 acres of public land could generate up to 500MW of renewable energy.

The Arica, Victory Pass and Oberon solar projects are proposed for areas identified as suitable for renewable energy development as part of California’s Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan, which covers 10.8 million acres of public land.

The DOI and BLM will consider public comments, submitted by 6 September, when finalising the EA. They will engage with Tribal governments, local communities, state regulators, industry and other federal agencies as they evaluate the projects.

“Clean energy, including solar projects like these in California, will help communities across the country be part of the climate solution while creating good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.

In May this year, the DOI announced that the BLM had given approval for a 700MW capacity solar-plus-storage project on Californian federal land.

A month previously, the DOI had established a new Climate Task Force to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy generation across the country and revoked several Trump administration policies promoting fossil fuels on public land.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bureau of land managament, california solar, department of interior, environmental analysis, trump administration

Read Next

California Community Choice Aggregators sign contracts for 778MW of renewables and 118.75MW of storage

July 27, 2021
Community Choice Aggregators (CCA) Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE) and Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) have signed contracts for 778MW of renewable energy generation and 118.75MW of energy storage in California.

California ISO has 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its queue, smashing last year’s figures

July 16, 2021
The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has almost 80GW of solar and 148GW of storage in its interconnection queue.

California lawmakers reject controversial net metering bill

June 3, 2021
California lawmakers have voted down a proposed change to the state’s net-metering rules that would have cut rates for rooftop solar customers.

US DOI approves plans for Californian 700MW solar-plus-storage project

May 4, 2021
The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that the development of a 700MW capacity solar-plus-storage project on Californian federal land has been approved.

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

April 19, 2021
The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has established a new Climate Task Force to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy generation across the country and revoked several Trump administration policies promoting fossil fuels on public land.

California EPC provider Sunworks buys installer Solcius for US$51.8 million

April 9, 2021
Solar and storage provider Sunworks has acquired installer Solcius in a deal worth US$51.8 million.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ReNew Power signs PPA for ‘India’s first’ round-the-clock renewable energy project

News

BayWa r.e. targets sale of renewables projects totalling 1.1GW in 2021

News

Solar and wind should quadruple this decade in response to ‘code red’ IPCC climate warning

News

Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich to step down as firm posts record quarterly install figures

News

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

News

European solar under the spotlight: The challenges that remain

Featured Articles, Features

Upcoming Events

Shade modeling for utility-scale PV plants: Why it matters and what you should do about it

Upcoming Webinars
August 19, 2021
At 9am (PT) | 6pm (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021