PV Hardware completes panel assembly at 130MWp Turkish solar project

Spanish solar tracker provider PV Hardware (PVH) has completed the assembly of panels for a 130MWp solar project in Turkey.
Developed in collaboration with Turkish energy company Inojen, the YEKA-4 solar project is part of the YEKA initiative that the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources launched last year, which aims to encourage the establishment of large power generation plants based on sustainable energy sources.
PVH expects the project to be operational before 2024. The company also said it controls around 90% of the Turkish solar tracker manufacturing and distribution market.
“Partnership between PVH and Inojen has been vital for this immense growth we have achieved in Turkey and remains a testament to strategic collaboration, a model which could be replicated in other regions to see similar advancement in growth,” said Alvaro Casado, global commercial director of PVH.
In October, Turkish energy minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Turkey will need to install 5GW of solar and wind capacity every year until 2035. Rystad Energy analyst Nishant Kumar told PV Tech Premium that the goal of adding 5GW of solar and wind capacity every year is certainly ambitious by 2027, but achievable in the medium- (post-2027) and long-term (post-2032).
However, there are some challenges ahead, such as the availability of necessary infrastructure to support such a large-scale solar capacity addition.
Before this project, PVH secured a 230MW PV tracker supply deal for a project in Egypt in October. The company also announced it would complete a 6GW tracker manufacturing facility in the US state of Texas in October 2023.