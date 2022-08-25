Subscribe
Group Licence
News

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

SPI Energy to start manufacturing solar wafers in the US

News

US Department of Commerce delays preliminary AD/CVD decision following Auxin Solar request – reports

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News

QatarEnergy appoints Samsung C&T as EPC for 875MW of solar

News

Norfund, KLP invest in 420MW solar project in India

News

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

Featured Articles, Features

RWE starts construction of 100MW solar PV pipeline in Spain

News

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

Bharat Electronics and NHPC to establish gigawatt-scale solar manufacturing site in India

News

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
SPI Energy plans to increase its solar wafer manufacturing capacity to 3GW by 2024. Image: Raphael Cruz via Unsplash.

PV project developer and EPC firm SPI Energy has signed a letter of intent to secure 1.5GW of solar wafer manufacturing equipment for a US production facility.

The company targets the production and delivery of solar wafers in the US by 2023, while it has planned to further increase its solar wafer capacity to 3GW by 2024.

The announcement comes days after US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law which will include solar manufacturing tax credits for wafers, with manufacturers receiving US$12 per square metre.

“I am very grateful to see the bill passed, as it will not only lower energy prices and help the country meet its climate goals, but boost US manufacturing and create jobs,” said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

Branded as the largest climate package in US history, the IRA’s impact on solar manufacturing could bring its capacity to over 50GW by the end of the decade, according to trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

With the legislation being dubbed as the “best chance the US has” to build out a domestic PV manufacturing base, SPI Energy is the latest company to announce it will either start manufacturing in the US or increase its production, as Maxeon and REC Silicon did recently.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
Inflation Reduction Act, IRA, solar wafers, spi energy, us manufacturing, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

August 24, 2022
The US solar market was widely expected to thrive this year, but various policy headwinds have destabilised the module procurement market and created uncertainty to such an extent installations stalled. Liam Stoker reflects on events of the last 12 months.

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

August 23, 2022
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to add an extra US$110 billion in investment for utility-scale solar in the US by 2030, increasing the country's utility-scale deployment by more than 70GW.
PV Tech Premium

US community solar sector to expand significantly following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act

August 22, 2022
PV Tech Premium has examined the current state of community solar in the US and has broken down what the Act means for the sector moving forward.

Maxeon ships 520MW of modules in Q2 as distributed generation unit boosts performance

August 22, 2022
Maxeon Solar Technologies exceeded both its volume and revenue guidance in Q2 2022 thanks to the strong performance of its distributed generation (DG) business in the EU and its utility-scale projects in the US.

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

August 19, 2022
Swiss heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has landed a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of PV modules with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) as it cut its losses in H1 2022 compared with the same period last year.

US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by 2030 thanks to IRA incentives, SEIA says

August 19, 2022
The US could exceed 50GW of solar manufacturing capacity by the end of this decade with the right application of incentives included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

China calls on its PV industry to deepen industrial management, develop ‘strategic alliances’

News

German energy company STEAG invests in software provider Solytic as it eyes greater digitisation

News

US Solar Fund sells purchase option over 200MW California solar project, US$50m+ buyout on the cards

News

JinkoSolar forced to cut output at Sichuan facilities following power rationing

News

How the US ‘solarcoaster’ has taken developers for a ride despite hopes for change

Featured Articles, Features

Inflation Reduction Act to add an extra US$110 billion in utility-scale solar investment by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022