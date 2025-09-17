Subscribe To Premium
QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Central & East Asia, Asia & Oceania

Longroad reaches financial close for 400MW Texas solar project

Acciona Energia commissions 412MWp PV plant in India

Velto acquires 260MW operational solar portfolio in Spain

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

Nexamp secures US$350 million financing from Macquarie

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

Self-consumption keeps falling in Spain, sector adds 611MW in H1 2025

Time for US solar to take off the training wheels

The project will reach its total electricity generation capacity of 2GW by mid-2029. Image: Qatar Energy.

Qatari state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement with Korean tech giant Samsung’s engineering and construction vertical Samsung C&T for its 2GW Dukhan project.

The Dukhan solar power plant, about 80km west of Doha, will be developed in two phases The project will reach its total electricity generation capacity of 2GW by mid-2029. Once completed, it will double Qatar’s operational solar capacity.

Qatar’s energy minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said that the agreement is an important milestone in the country’s environmental strategy, as stipulated by Qatar National Vision 2030. One of the key goals of the country’s sustainability strategy is to have more than 4GW of renewable energy capacity in operation by 2030, Al-Kaabi noted.

Announced in 2024, the ‘mega project’ will begin the first phase of production by generating 1GW of power, for the power grid operator Kahramaa, towards the end of 2028. The plant, installed with a solar tracker system, aims to enhance efficiency by using inverters capable of operating in high-temperature regions.

Recently, Qatar inaugurated two solar projects with a combined capacity of 875MW, which more than doubled its installed solar capacity. The projects, located in the industrial cities of Mesaieed (417MW) and Ras Laffan (458MW), use high-efficiency bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers and usecleaning robots to minimise losses in energy yield. In 2022, QatarEnergy selected Samsung C&T as the EPC contractor for two solar PV plants.

Moreover, TotalEnergies commissioned the 800MW Al Kharsaah solar power plant near Doha, Qatar in October 2022. The project was constructed in a 1,000-hectare area and contains two million bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers.

It was developed under a consortium formed by TotalEnergies and Marubeni and Siraj Energy, a QatarEnergy subsidiary. The project signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Kahramaa and covers up to 10% of Qatar’s peak power consumption. 

asia, dukhan project, epc contractor, middle east, pv power plants, qatar, qatarenergy, samsung c&t, solar pv

