Qualitas Energy secures US$63 million for 117MWp Polish solar portfolio

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The financing package was arranged by CaixaBank and Bank Millennium and includes a term loan, customary ancillary facilities and an interest rate swap. The structure is based on a non-recourse financing model.

Adrián Cabrejas, partner, Germany & Poland at Qualitas Energy, said: “This financing supports Qualitas Energy’s strategy across the renewable energy value chain, with a focus on investing in and developing high-quality wind and solar PV assets, among other technologies. Poland offers significant long-term potential, and we remain focused on supporting projects that contribute to the country’s energy transition.”

The portfolio’s revenues are supported by Poland’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, providing long-term visibility and stability over the financing period.

The transaction forms part of Qualitas Energy’s continued expansion of its renewable energy platform in Poland. The company currently manages a solar PV portfolio exceeding 600MWp in the country, including operational assets and projects under construction.

Qualitas Energy was advised by Addleshaw Goddard on legal matters and Barlovento Applus+ on technical matters. CMS acted as legal counsel to the lenders.

The company’s portfolio comprises 11GW of operational and development-stage renewable energy assets across solar PV, wind, energy storage, hydroelectric power and renewable natural gas markets in Europe, Chile and the US.

In May 2025, US-based investment firm Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) acquired a minority stake in Qualitas Energy, with the latter retaining majority ownership and operating independently.

Meanwhile, in March the firm signed an agreement with French asset manager Mirova to establish a joint venture in Italy targeting a 250MW renewable energy portfolio. The Italian Renewable Platform will develop, build, own and operate renewable energy projects, including a solar PV portfolio spanning 33 projects across eight regions. The portfolio includes 53MW of operational PV capacity, 41MW of ready-to-build projects and 54MW in late-stage development.