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Qualitas Energy secures US$63 million for 117MWp Polish solar portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

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The financing will support the construction of two solar PV projects, which are expected to become operational in 2027. Image: Qualitas Energy.

Renewable energy investment platform Qualitas Energy has secured a €53 million (US$63 million) non-recourse financing package for a 117MWp greenfield solar PV portfolio in Poland.

The financing will support the construction of two solar PV projects located in Słoniawy, in the Masovian Voivodeship, and Końskie, in the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. The plants are expected to become operational in 2027.

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The financing package was arranged by CaixaBank and Bank Millennium and includes a term loan, customary ancillary facilities and an interest rate swap. The structure is based on a non-recourse financing model.

Adrián Cabrejas, partner, Germany & Poland at Qualitas Energy, said: “This financing supports Qualitas Energy’s strategy across the renewable energy value chain, with a focus on investing in and developing high-quality wind and solar PV assets, among other technologies. Poland offers significant long-term potential, and we remain focused on supporting projects that contribute to the country’s energy transition.”

The portfolio’s revenues are supported by Poland’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, providing long-term visibility and stability over the financing period.

The transaction forms part of Qualitas Energy’s continued expansion of its renewable energy platform in Poland. The company currently manages a solar PV portfolio exceeding 600MWp in the country, including operational assets and projects under construction.

Qualitas Energy was advised by Addleshaw Goddard on legal matters and Barlovento Applus+ on technical matters. CMS acted as legal counsel to the lenders.

The company’s portfolio comprises 11GW of operational and development-stage renewable energy assets across solar PV, wind, energy storage, hydroelectric power and renewable natural gas markets in Europe, Chile and the US.

In May 2025, US-based investment firm Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) acquired a minority stake in Qualitas Energy, with the latter retaining majority ownership and operating independently.

Meanwhile, in March the firm signed an agreement with French asset manager Mirova to establish a joint venture in Italy targeting a 250MW renewable energy portfolio. The Italian Renewable Platform will develop, build, own and operate renewable energy projects, including a solar PV portfolio spanning 33 projects across eight regions. The portfolio includes 53MW of operational PV capacity, 41MW of ready-to-build projects and 54MW in late-stage development.

cfd, europe, finance, poland, pv power plants, qualitas energy, solar pv

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