R.Power contracts infrastructure firms to build 135 solar PV projects in Poland

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

R.Power contracts infrastructure firms to build 135 solar PV projects in Poland

US anti-forced labour legislation gathers momentum as new bill passes House of Representatives

News

SunPower bids to ease PV affordability hurdles through new financial services launch

Investor KKR targets utility-scale solar, energy storage acquisitions after new platform launch

Solar modules set to benefit from reduced VAT rates in EU

AES launches ‘first-of-its-kind’, AI-driven solar installation robot

ReneSola misses Q3 revenue estimate as pipeline maintains growth

AMERICAS ROUND-UP: National Grid Renewables raises US$98m, Westbridge Energy buys 75% stake in solar and storage developer

RWE to invest US$17bn in German renewables portfolio, looking to hire 200 new staff

LevelTen Energy partners real estate firm to simplify corporate PPA process

The deal concerns the construction of 135 solar PV projects in Poland as R.Power looks to strengthen its position in its home market. Image: R.Power.

Polish solar developer R.Power Group has signed contracts with infrastructure firms Nomad Electric and Onde for the construction of 135 solar PV plants in Poland with a combined capacity of 400MW.

R.Power secured rights to the projects in a renewable energy auction in November 2020 and June of this year. The total value of the contracts was US$82.1 million.

Nomad and Onde will install and construct the plants throughout Poland but will not be involved in the supply of modules and inverters, R.Power said in a press release.

Nomad will build 72 of the projects, with Onde constructing the remaining 63. Nomad’s projects have a value of US$41.8 million, while Onde’s total US$40.3 million.

The projects are expected to be commissioned by 2023 at the latest.

Last month, PV Tech reported that R.Power was expanding its presence in Poland through the acquisition of Poland-based PV equipment wholesaler Menlo Electric.

In June, the company launched a green bond issuance worth up to €225 million (US$274.3 million), the proceeds of which are to be used to increase its solar power capacity in Europe.

Poland’s solar industry is on track to “massively outperform” as recently auctions in the country have boosted deployment figures.

auction, construction, poland, poland solar, r.power, r.power group

