RCT Solutions to support 10GW solar module factory in Canada

‘’With our cutting-edge solar panel manufacturing facility, we are poised to produce two million solar panels annually, right here on domestic soil. This is not just about numbers; it’s about powering a brighter, greener future for our planet right here in North America,” said Peter Fath, founder and CEO of RCT Solutions.

RCT Solutions said market demand for solar panels in the US is forecast to reach 45GW of annual sales by 2027. The Manitoba government added that the factory in Manitoba would significantly reduce North American dependence on imported products, as global solar panel manufacturing is dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

“Supplying a significant portion of North America with solar panels is an incredible opportunity for Manitoba. This new plant will have one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world,” said economic development, investment and trade minister Jeff Wharton.

Wharton added that Manitoba boasts an abundance of critical minerals for the global solar industry. Combined with its renewable hydroelectricity and highly-specialised workforce, Manitoba can leverage manufacturing opportunities.