Repsol turns on 204MW of Spanish solar PV

Spanish oil major Repsol has started producing electricity at its 204MW solar PV project Sigma, in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia.
The project consists of five solar plants, and Repsol invested north of €150 million (US$165 million) into the facility. This is the third solar project the company has in operation in Spain, alongside a 264MW plant in Badajoz, near Portugal; and a 126.6MW one in Ciudad Real, in the central region of Castile-La Mancha, which has been operational since 2021.
With this latest project, the company has now 2GW of renewables and hydropower capacity installed in Spain, while it aims to reach 6GW of installed capacity by 2025. Last year, Repsol secured €575 million from the European Investment Bank to roll out 1.1GW of renewables in Spain.
In order to help the oil company reach its target, tracker manufacturer Soltec signed an agreement to provide 300MW of PV trackers for Repsol’s solar projects across the country in December.
Alongside projects in its home country of Spain, the company also has assets, either operational or in development, in Chile, where it powered the first phase of a 596MW solar project in May 2023; Italy, where it aims to develop 825MW of solar projects; the US and Portugal.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the 12th annual edition of Large Scale Solar Europe in Lisbon, Portugal, 26-27 March. The event will explore the solar manufacturing future in Europe, panels on several markets including Italy, Ireland and Czechia as well as permitting and planning bottlenecks among others. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.