Repsol turns on 204MW of Spanish solar PV

With this latest project, the company has now 2GW of renewables and hydropower capacity installed in Spain, while it aims to reach 6GW of installed capacity by 2025. Last year, Repsol secured €575 million from the European Investment Bank to roll out 1.1GW of renewables in Spain.

In order to help the oil company reach its target, tracker manufacturer Soltec signed an agreement to provide 300MW of PV trackers for Repsol’s solar projects across the country in December.

Alongside projects in its home country of Spain, the company also has assets, either operational or in development, in Chile, where it powered the first phase of a 596MW solar project in May 2023; Italy, where it aims to develop 825MW of solar projects; the US and Portugal.