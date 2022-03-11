Solar Media
News

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Modules, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

News

NextEnergy forms new renewables development unit with 5GW pipeline

News

Commerce extends review period for Auxin Solar petition despite industry lobbying

News

Scatec bolsters green ammonia prospects with Egypt facility

News

CBP reveals best practice for importers to comply with US polysilicon WRO

News

US utility-scale solar additions to fall this year due to volatile prices, supply chain issues

News

Enel, Santander partner to supply and finance solar, storage and energy efficiency solutions

News

Celsia contracts meteocontrol for Latin American solar asset monitoring

News

Module prices to remain elevated for 18 months at least as global demand skyrockets

News

Sungrow’s ST2752UX liquid-cooled battery energy storage system reduces system costs for hybrid solar-storage projects

Product Reviews
Risen Energy wins a bid to supply its TITAN 650W PV modules to Sinopec's green hydrogen project. Image: Risen Energy.

Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy is to supply modules to energy giant Sinopec’s green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang, China, which is claimed to be the world’s largest PV-based hydrogen production centre.

Risen will supply its mono-PERC TITAN 650W PV modules to the facility, which is to have a capacity of 361MW, after winning a tender process.

Risen was one of four companies considered to supply PV modules, as Sinopec was looking for a power output of 650W+ for its PV-based hydrogen production, and Risen’s 210mm solar modules were chosen over others.

“Large-size PV modules are designed to increase power output and efficiency as a way to reduce the cost and maximize the effectiveness of PV products, delivering additional power generation benefits to customers,” an executive at Risen Energy said.

Early in January 2022, ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Risen unveiled a RMB44.6 billion (US$7 billion) manufacturing capacity expansion plan spanning n-type polysilicon ingots, modules and renewables projects.

Risen Energy was one of the top 10 modules supplier in 2021, ranking sixth in terms of modules shipped.

In April 2021, Sinopec signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SMSL member LONGi in green hydrogen development, which fell in Sinopec’s strategy to diversify from its core business of oil refining, gas and petrochemical provision.

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
