Risen Energy to supply PV module for Sinopec green hydrogen project

Risen Energy wins a bid to supply its TITAN 650W PV modules to Sinopec’s green hydrogen project. Image: Risen Energy.

Chinese solar manufacturer Risen Energy is to supply modules to energy giant Sinopec’s green hydrogen demonstration project in Xinjiang, China, which is claimed to be the world’s largest PV-based hydrogen production centre.

Risen will supply its mono-PERC TITAN 650W PV modules to the facility, which is to have a capacity of 361MW, after winning a tender process.

Risen was one of four companies considered to supply PV modules, as Sinopec was looking for a power output of 650W+ for its PV-based hydrogen production, and Risen’s 210mm solar modules were chosen over others.

“Large-size PV modules are designed to increase power output and efficiency as a way to reduce the cost and maximize the effectiveness of PV products, delivering additional power generation benefits to customers,” an executive at Risen Energy said.

Early in January 2022, ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Risen unveiled a RMB44.6 billion (US$7 billion) manufacturing capacity expansion plan spanning n-type polysilicon ingots, modules and renewables projects.

Risen Energy was one of the top 10 modules supplier in 2021, ranking sixth in terms of modules shipped.

In April 2021, Sinopec signed a strategic cooperation agreement with SMSL member LONGi in green hydrogen development, which fell in Sinopec’s strategy to diversify from its core business of oil refining, gas and petrochemical provision.