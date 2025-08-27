RP Global breaks ground on 50MWp solar project at former German lignite mine

The Harbke solar park is being built on a former lignite mining site already served by two power lines, enabling efficient grid connection without new infrastructure. Once a key post-war energy source, the area is now being repurposed by the municipality to generate renewable power.

The PV plant is a flagship project for the Börde district, which is part of Germany’s ‘Global Sustainable Municipality’ initiative. As one of five model municipalities, Börde aims to integrate the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) into local governance, with Harbke set to play a key role in meeting its sustainability targets.

RP develops and manages solar, wind, hydro, green hydrogen and storage projects, with a pipeline of over 14GW. Headquartered in Vienna and Madrid, it has co-founded and invested in firms including power purchase agreement (PPA)-focused Pexapark and Eastern Europe-based IPP Enery.

In 2021, RP announced plans to develop over 1GW of solar and wind capacity in Poland within two to four years. The first projects, five PV parks totalling around 180MW across various regions, were scheduled for commissioning by mid-2022.