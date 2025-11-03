Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The cells were produced at the company’s pilot-scale production line, which the company’s leadership described as “truly meaningful” as it looks to roll out the cells on a commercial scale.

“What makes it truly meaningful is that the result was achieved on a mass-production-ready pilot line, rather than on a single lab-scale device,” said Dr Longzhong Tao, Runergy general manager and director of the company’s PV research and development laboratory. “It demonstrates that high efficiency and industrial scalability can be achieved simultaneously.”

“We firmly believe that the combination of high efficiency and scalable mass production will be the cornerstone for achieving affordable solar energy in the coming years,” Tao added.

This year has already seen a number of new cell efficiency records, albeit largely focused on the perovskite space. In February, Risen Energy developed a heterojunction (HJT)-perovskite cell with a conversion efficiency of greater than 30%, and last month Australian researchers developed the largest and most efficient triple-junction perovskite tandem cell on record.