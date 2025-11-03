Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

By JP Casey
November 3, 2025
Manufacturing, Cell Processing
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

News

The Solar PV industry needs to step up to face major challenges in sourcing and transparency

Features, Guest Blog

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

News

First Solar to open new 3.7GW US manufacturing plant in 2026

News

Australia’s solar PV and storage sectors drive record Q3 2025 performance

News

Acen Australia commits to recycling one million modules from 400MW solar PV power plant

News

Scatec construction revenues exceed power production revenues in Q3 2025

News

Global net zero ‘impossible’ by 2050, Wood Mackenzie says

News

Enphase revenues rise, tariffs impact margin in Q3

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Runergy manufacturing plant.
Runergy’s latest TOPCon cell efficiency record was verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany. Image: Runergy.

Chinese solar manufacturer Runergy has reported that its latest n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell has achieved a conversion efficiency of 26.55%, the highest for this type of cell to reach mass production in the Runergy portfolio.

The M10 cells follow the trend for larger cells that has emerged in recent years, and their efficacy was verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany. Runergy attributed the efficiency record to the use of data analysis platforms—including a “proprietary Powerloss Online Analysis System”—to better assess cell function and improve performance.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The cells were produced at the company’s pilot-scale production line, which the company’s leadership described as “truly meaningful” as it looks to roll out the cells on a commercial scale.

“What makes it truly meaningful is that the result was achieved on a mass-production-ready pilot line, rather than on a single lab-scale device,” said Dr Longzhong Tao, Runergy general manager and director of the company’s PV research and development laboratory. “It demonstrates that high efficiency and industrial scalability can be achieved simultaneously.”

“We firmly believe that the combination of high efficiency and scalable mass production will be the cornerstone for achieving affordable solar energy in the coming years,” Tao added.

This year has already seen a number of new cell efficiency records, albeit largely focused on the perovskite space. In February, Risen Energy developed a heterojunction (HJT)-perovskite cell with a conversion efficiency of greater than 30%, and last month Australian researchers developed the largest and most efficient triple-junction perovskite tandem cell on record.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, manufacturing, runergy, topcon

Read Next

Image: Viridian Solar.

The Solar PV industry needs to step up to face major challenges in sourcing and transparency

November 3, 2025
Dr KT Tan, CTO at Viridian Solar, chronicles how the expansion of solar raises questions about supply chain transparency and ethical sourcing.
A graph from Solar Media.

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

October 31, 2025
Solar Media Market Research looks into the the Section 232 ruling in the US, tackling the questions that need to be understood.
Image: Frédéric Paulussen via Unsplash

Global net zero ‘impossible’ by 2050, Wood Mackenzie says

October 30, 2025
Global net zero by 2050 is now “impossible” and the world is on course for temperature rises of 2.6°C, according to energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.
A Nextracker solar project.
Premium

Historically ‘benign’ solar markets for climate risk must adapt to intensifying extreme weather conditions

October 29, 2025
Damage to solar from so-called Natural Catastrophe events is increasing as the technology expands its reach and weather conditions worsen.
Images from PV ModuleTech Europe 2024.

Navigating shifting module costs and falling power prices at PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

October 28, 2025
Navigating module procurement in this financial environment will be a key topic of conversation at the PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 event.
Image: GoodWe

GoodWe launches C&I string inverter for European market

October 28, 2025
Chinese solar inverter producer GoodWe has launched a new “low noise, low weight” string inverter for the European corporate & industrial solar market.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

News

First Solar to open new 3.7GW US manufacturing plant in 2026

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

News

Australia’s solar PV and storage sectors drive record Q3 2025 performance

News

Global net zero ‘impossible’ by 2050, Wood Mackenzie says

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany