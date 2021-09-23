Solar Media
News

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

By Sean Rai-Roche
Projects
Central & East Asia, Europe

Latest

News

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

News

New Mexico solar-storage project advances as utility continues coal-phase out plan

News

Generac launches new microinverter line

News

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

News

China appeals WTO decision on US Section 201 tariffs

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

US ROUND-UP: Ørsted completes 227MWac project, Candela Renewables gets approval for Ohio plant

News
The auction saw 775MW of solar awarded, with projects expected to come online in 2023 and 2024. Image: Hevel Solar

Russian wholesale electricity market administrator JSC ATS has allocated 775MW of solar PV in the country’s eighth auction round for large-scale renewables, with solar recording a lowest price of ₽4.33/kWh (US$0.05/kWh).

JSC ATS reviewed 89 solar plants, 100 wind power projects and three hydropower proposals. The auction’s average price stood at ₽5.18/kWh (US$0.071/kWh).

Chosen solar projects, which are expected to become operational in 2023 and 2024, ranged from planned capacities of 8.5MW to 60MW.

Domestic solar player Unigreen Power secured the largest share of the tender with 545MW spread across ten separate projects, with Retail Solar LLC winning 133MW and New Energy LLC securing 96.36MW of the auction.

Unigreen professes to have almost 700MW of operational solar assets across Europe, Russia and the CIS region and a further pipeline of 2GW. The company is owned by Ream Management LLC, which is also the majority owner of heterojunction (HJ) module specialist Hevel. Earlier this summer Unigreen broke ground on a 1.3GW HJ ingot and wafering facility which will also produce 1GW of HJ cells in Kaliningrad.

In addition to solar, the auction also saw 1,851MW awarded to wind power and 96MW to hydroelectric. Wind bids ranged from ₽1,717/MWh (US$23.65/MWh) to ₽5,100/MWh (US$70.3/MWh).

Russia had around 1.5GW of installed solar by the end of last year while it continues to sink money into fossil fuel projects.

Recently, oil and gas company Lukoil commissioned a 20MW PV plant that features HJ modules from module and cell manufacturer Hevel Solar, which has also just completed Russia’s “first” off-grid hybrid PV plant in the Russian Arctic.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media travels to Poland in November to host the maiden Large Scale Solar Central & Eastern Europe (LSS CEE) conference. Held in Warsaw, the event will bring together investors, developers and EPCs from the European solar community. More details on the event, including how to attend, can be found here.  

auction, eastern europe, heterojunction, lss cee, russia, siberia, unigreen power

