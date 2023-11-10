JinkoPower inks PPA for 400MW project in Saudi Arabia

“This award underpins our commitment to Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy roadmap and I look forward to a successful development and construction of this portfolio of projects. We are looking for future pipeline projects given its massive potential, as well as alignment towards decarbonisation and renewable energy generation in the country,” said,” Charles Bai, president of international business at JinkoPower.

The Project is located about 17 kilometres northeast of the city of Tabarjal in the Al-Jouf Province of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to this project, JinkoPower reached financial close and started construction on a 300MW solar PV project in Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

The Saad solar PV project, located nearby the town of Saad, is scheduled for commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2024. Jinko Power also secured a 25-year PPA for the solar PV project with the SPPC in March 2022.

“With Tabarjal and Saad projects, JinkoPower shall own 700MW in Saudi Arabia. The achievement of financial close for the Saad project and signing of the PPA for the Tabarjal project shall cement our foundations in the country and allow for many further successes,” said Mothana Qteishat, vice president of international business at JinkoPower.