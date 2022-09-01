Subscribe
Scatec to construct 50MW solar PV plant in Botswana

By Jules Scully
Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

News

Top global 10 solar developers have 125GW of PV projects, LatAm accounting for nearly 40% of capacity

News

Denmark’s CIP reaches close on US$3 billion fund for industrial green hydrogen

News

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

News

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

News

France to fast-track 2.7GW of solar PV in response to energy crisis

News

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

Features, Interviews, News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

News

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News
A PPA signing ceremony took place this week. Image: Scatec.

Independent power producer Scatec will construct a 50MW solar project in Botswana after signing a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) this week.

Set to be deployed in Selibe Phikwe, a former mining town in the east of the country, the PV plant will be owned by Scatec, which will also serve as EPC, asset manager and O&M contractor.

“We are proud to have reached this milestone with the BPC – demonstrating our ability to support and deliver clean energy and infrastructure to sub-Saharan Africa,” said Jan Fourie, general manager of sub-Saharan Africa at Scatec.

Botswana announced in 2020 that renewables would account for at least 15% of the country’s energy mix by 2030, with a 50% renewable energy contribution to the mix by 2036.

Earlier this month, investor Responsability Investments announced that it provided long-term debt financing to the first two grid-connected PV projects in Botswana. The 1MW and 3MW plants have 25-year PPAs in place with BPC.

In neighbouring South Africa, Scatec recently signed PPAs for three co-located solar and storage projects that include 540MW of PV capacity.

As reported by sister site Energy-Storage.news today, Norwegian state-backed credit agency Eksfin is providing US$102 million in guarantees for the three projects.

