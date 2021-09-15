Seraphim breaks ground on new phases of 10GW module manufacturing plant

Seraphim president Polaris Li speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony. Image: Seraphim.

Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has started construction on new phases of its 10GW module manufacturing facility in Jinzhai, China.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Saturday 11 September in Jinzhai, Anhui province, China, to mark the start of construction on new phases of the facility.

The first phase of the project was put into operation in June this year, with second and third phases expected to enter commercial operations in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Seraphim said the facility would improve the company’s competitiveness once fully operational.

Earlier this year PV Tech spoke exclusively to Polaris Li, president at Seraphim, about the module manufacturer’s ongoing expansion strategy as the solar industry enters what Li described as the “post-PERC era” of solar PV.