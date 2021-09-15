Solar Media
News

Seraphim breaks ground on new phases of 10GW module manufacturing plant

By Liam Stoker
FTC Solar replaces CEO amid 'tough operational environment'

JinkoSolar acknowledges US shipment issues as it upgrades module capacity forecast, eyes n-type expansion

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

Illinois climate bill to support nearly 10GW of solar PV by 2030

BP poaches RWE's head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country's 'nascent' solar market

US House bill moots programme that would see suppliers punished for not increasing renewables provision

Seraphim president Polaris Li speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony. Image: Seraphim.

Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has started construction on new phases of its 10GW module manufacturing facility in Jinzhai, China.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Saturday 11 September in Jinzhai, Anhui province, China, to mark the start of construction on new phases of the facility.

The first phase of the project was put into operation in June this year, with second and third phases expected to enter commercial operations in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Seraphim said the facility would improve the company’s competitiveness once fully operational.

Earlier this year PV Tech spoke exclusively to Polaris Li, president at Seraphim, about the module manufacturer’s ongoing expansion strategy as the solar industry enters what Li described as the “post-PERC era” of solar PV.

