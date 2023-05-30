SNEC 2023: ‘Multi-disciplinary’ Risen focuses on European market expansion in 2023

Risen’s booth at a packed SNEC event in Shanghai, China. Image: Solar Media.

Jerzy Rudnicki, senior product manager at Risen, speaks to PV Tech’s David Evans as part of our series of exclusive video interviews from industry leaders at SNEC 2023 in Shanghai.

After 2022’s expansion of the global PV market Rudnicki says this year the company is expecting to see between 360GW and 380GW of new solar installed worldwide. While China will represent about 100GW of that capacity, for Risen, the next most important market the company is focusing on is Europe, which is projected to reach 50GW in 2023. Rudnicki presents existing and new products from Risen’s range, including heterojunction technology (HJT) modules with over 23% efficiency.

