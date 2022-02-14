Solar Media
News

SOLEK forms deal with BlackRock to build up to 200MW of solar in Chile

By Alice Grundy
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

News

CPUC approves plans to add 18.8GW of solar, 15GW of battery storage by 2032

News

Duke Energy to exit coal by 2035, plans US$63bn capex investment over five years

News

Australia’s Fortescue plans renewables hub featuring 3.3GW of solar

News

Solariant Capital, Daiwa unit partner to develop US solar and storage pipeline

News

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

News

Scatec to build 532MW solar project in Brazil, brings regional pipeline to 2GW+

News

France to target at least 100GW of deployed solar by 2050, Macron says

News

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

News

Indian hydropower company looking to deploy 10GW of solar over next 5 years in deal worth US$6.7bn

News
The deal will see Solek’s Chilean arm develop the 28 solar PV projects as well as provide O&M services. Image: Solek

Developer Solek Group is to develop, build and sell up to 200MW of solar in Chile to BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power Fund III (GRP III) following the signing of a new framework agreement.

This, alongside the overseeing of the operation and maintenance services for the projects, will be done through Solek’s Chilean subsidiary SOLEK Latam Holding. Aediles Capital, meanwhile, will oversee the asset management on behalf of GRP III.

The PV portfolio – which consists of 28 individual solar projects – will be constructed and connected under Chile’s PMGD/PMG programme for distributed energy plants, which is supporting the country’s move to carbon neutrality by 2050 and includes other PV plants such as a 200MW portfolio owned by SUSI Partners and a 11.7MW plant developed by D ‘E Capital.

Chile is to hold a power auction later this year that will contract 5,250GWh per annum for 15 years, with the previous auction in September 2021 being eight times oversubscribed with support to be provided for 2GW of renewables and storage projects.

Solek said that solar power plant projects with a total installed capacity of 90.5MW are already under preparation phase of construction, with these projects serving regions with high demand for electricity due to growing populations and a developed mining industry.

Zdeněk Sobotka, founder and CEO of the SOLEK Group, said: “This is an important strategic step towards establishing cooperation with leading infrastructure investors, who are key to the further growth of SOLEK Group, not only in Chile but also in other countries.”

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
aediles capital, blackrock, chile, chile solar, global renewable power fund, solar pv, solek

