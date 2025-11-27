Subscribe To Premium
South Korea to invest US$23 million in tandem technology, targets 35% cell efficiency by 2030

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
November 27, 2025
Solar Stewardship Initiative to establish copper supply assurance scheme

RWE commissions 200MW, 100MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in Texas

CPUC urged to hold PG&E and SCE ‘to account’ for solar interconnection delays

Brookfield enters Thailand and the Philippines markets with Alba Renewables acquisition

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

Vikram Solar starts work at 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in India

Chinese firms account for nine of the top ten polysilicon manufacturers in 2024

India adds 11GW solar PV in Q3 2025 – IEEFA

South Korea aims to invest in R&D solar tandem cell and module technology in the coming years. Image: CEA/Cherpin.

The South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance has unveiled a plan to invest KRW33.6 billion (US$22.9 million) in research and development (R&D) by 2026 in solar tandem cell and module technology.

This includes four R&D projects, with a total KRW17 billion in investment, for 2026 that includes the development and demonstration of commercial-area (of 1.7m2 or larger) perovskite-crystalline silicon tandem PV modules and the optimisation and verification of tandem cell design.

For next year, South Korea will also continue its investment in 14 ongoing R&D projects and promote R&D development of solar glass technologies such as Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV).

The investment is part of several innovation projects in the climate and energy field that also include investments in next-generation power grid, offshore wind power, and green hydrogen, among others. More details about the government’s plan for these projects can be accessed here (in Korean).

According to the Ministry of Energy and Finance, the investment in next-generation solar power will focus on securing core technologies for “ultra-high-efficiency” tandem solar PV cells, including solar glass and supporting the research and development of the technology for its commercialisation.

The project also aims to support the commercialisation of the technology with the establishment of domestic and international standards and certification systems to create an early market.

This programme targets to reach efficiencies of 32% for tandem cells by 2028, before reaching 35% in 2030. For tandem modules, the efficiency targets are set at 25% in 2028, before reaching 28% at the end of the decade.

“The government will actively support the private sector through infrastructure development, system improvement, fiscal, tax, and financial support, and establish a problem-solving support system,” said the report from the South Korean Ministry of Energy and Finance.

Projects selected for subsidies will be based on several factors, including national agenda, input from relevant ministries and local governments and expert opinions, among others.

The government’s body released a timeline of goals it aims to achieve with solar tandem technology in the coming years. By next year, the goal is to develop core materials and analyse causes of degradation, while in 2027, it aims to start the development and demonstration of commercial modules.

In 2028, it targets to achieve the tandem cell and module efficiencies mentioned above, while also beginning the commercialisation of modules.

Finally, in 2029, it would work on the development and demonstration of low-carbon and bifacial tandem modules before reaching the targeted efficiencies set for 2030.

Among the reasons for the South Korean government to finance next-generation of tandem solar technologies is the monopoly of solar cells from China with more than 80% of the global module production.

A Climate Fund Managers solar project.

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

November 20, 2025
Climate Fund Managers (CFM) has started commercial operations at the 26.4MW Pétalo del Norte I solar PV project in Colombia.
Image: US DOE

Report: US DOE will need to invest US$25 billion in energy security by 2030

November 19, 2025
The US Department of Energy (DOE) will need to invest US$25 billion by 2030 to maintain its position as a leader in the global energy sector.
IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera speaking in 2019. Credit: IRENA via Flickr

Solar leads clean energy investment, more capital needed to deliver energy transition – IRENA

November 19, 2025
The world invested US$554 billion into solar PV projects in 2024, leading renewable electricity generation sources, according to IRENA.
Solar PV array system

GreenYellow to invest US$116 million in C&I solar-plus-storage in Poland

October 28, 2025
GreenYellow plans to invest US$116 million in Poland over the next three years to expand its installed capacity and customer base.
Metlen Energy and Metals' 64MW Wagga North solar PV plant. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

October 23, 2025
Infrastructure investment firm Nuveen Infrastructure has secured US$171 million in financing for a 137MW solar PV plant in South Korea.
Aviva Investors' Manchester office.

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

October 23, 2025
Aviva Investors and Astatine have announced an €800 million (US$928 million) investment in renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions.
SPAIN ROUND-UP: RES inks 300MW O&M deal, Axpo completes 200MW PV facility

News

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

Guest Blog, Features

PowerField completes construction at 170MW Dutch solar portfolio

News

Chinese firms account for nine of the top ten polysilicon manufacturers in 2024

News

India adds 11GW solar PV in Q3 2025 – IEEFA

News

Plenitude to deploy Swift Solar perovskite modules at pilot US solar project

News

