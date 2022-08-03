Subscribe
Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
SolarEdge posts record revenue, shipments for Q2 as strong demand in US and Europe buoys performance

BIPV expected to reach market value of nearly US$100 billion by 2031

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

Inflation Reduction Act ‘best chance the US has’ to build out PV manufacturing base

US developer Longroad Energy gets US$500m investment to support business model shift

Cypress Creek acquires 100MW early-stage development project in New York

US market shipped US$10bn of modules in 2021, average price per watt value continues to fall

rPlus Energies brings online its first solar project in Utah

The first two previous auctions for solar and wind energy, held in 2021, awarded nearly 3GW of solar capacity. Image: Naturgy.

Spain has announced its fourth renewables auction round, to be held on 22 November, with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought to accelerate the decarbonisation of the country’s power system.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition (MITECO) also announced it will accept the scaling up or hybridisation of existing installations for this latest round.

Moreover, if some of the allocated capacity is not entirely filled for solar PV (1.8GW) or wind (1.5GW), the capacity could be transferred to the other technology.

This will be the fourth auction Spain has held. The first was held in January 2021, when more than 2GW of solar was awarded, and the second in October 2021, when just 866MW of solar capacity was awarded.

While the third auction, which was supposed to take place this April, will finally be held on 25 October with a procurement round of 520MW of renewable capacity, including 140MW for distributed solar.

The announcement came alongside a series of measures Spain will implement in the coming months to reduce its gas consumption by up to 5%, as per the European Union pledge to reduce gas demand ahead of winter and accelerate renewables in what could be a record year for solar deployment in Europe with 40GW forecasted.

Earlier this year, the Spanish government said it will introduce a windfall tax on power companies and banks starting next year to fund measures designed to help Spaniards with soaring inflation.

Furthermore, MITECO also announced the launch of a public proposal designed to accelerate the deployment of energy storage co-located with renewable projects.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
auction, auctions and tenders, gas crisis, miteco, renewables auction, solar pv, spain

