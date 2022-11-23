Subscribe
Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece

Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan

Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects

LONGi setting up 10GW solar module manufacturing plant in China’s Guangdong

Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

Low Carbon breaks ground on 53MWp of solar in the Netherlands, hires Belectric as EPC

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

AIIB joins Egyptian initiative to support installation of 10GW of renewables by 2028

Several developers have not participated in the latest auction, among them Grenergy, Endesa and Acciona. Image: Endesa.

Spain’s latest auction round that was held on 22 November ended up empty for solar PV and with only 45.5MW of wind power awarded.

Announced last August, the fourth round was focused on solar and wind power with 1.8GW and 1.5GW of allocated capacity, respectively.

Previous auctions saw more than 2GW of solar PV awarded in January 2021 and 866MW of solar PV in October 2021.

Earlier this month, the head of the country’s PV association UNEF, José Donoso, told PV Tech Premium that auctions were not “so attractive” for companies now due to high power prices in the spot market.

Only two companies were awarded in the auction for wind capacity, with prices ranging between €39.88-45.12/MWh (US$41.34-46.77/MWh), similar to Spain’s solar PPA prices in Q3 2022 which were around €40/MWh, according to a research from marketplace operator LevelTen Energy.

Many developers have not participated in the auction with Grenergy, Acciona and Endesa among them, with the latest telling PV Tech that: “Similar to the previous auction, the energy we produce in our plants is needed to cover the demand of our clients, due to our short energy position”.

The results are in stark contrast with neighbouring country Portugal which closed its floating solar auction with negative prices and showed the value of hybridising renewable assets.

Moreover, Portugal announced it will increase the tariffs of winning solar bidders in line with inflation and ensure the economical viability of the projects.

PV Tech Premium

Utility-scale solar installs in Spain to jump 25% but renewables auctions ‘not so attractive’ – UNEF

November 10, 2022
Spain is on track to install more than 4GW of utility-scale solar in 2022, a 25% increase on last year’s figures, according to José Donoso, head of the country’s PV association, UNEF.

Strong performance in the US and Brazil sees Iberdrola’s net profit jump

October 26, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded strong performances from its international assets, mainly the US and Brazil, driving its net profit up in Q1-Q3 2022.

Portugal to raise winning solar auction tariffs in line with inflation

October 21, 2022
Winning bidders from Portugal’s solar auctions will have their tariffs increased in line with inflation as the government aims to ensure the projects remain economically viable.

Victoria renewables auction won by 623MW solar projects with 600MWh of batteries

October 7, 2022
Renewable Energy Target auction held in Victoria, Australia, won by six solar PV projects, four of which include battery storage.

Italy awards 400MW+ of solar, wind in latest renewables auction

September 29, 2022
Italy has allocated 413MW of solar PV and wind capacity in its ninth renewables auction, according to figures from energy management agency GSE.

Mytilineos completes 417MW third-party EPC work on multiple PV projects

September 27, 2022
Greek developer Mytilineos has completed third-party engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts on a backlog of solar PV projects in Chile, Uzbekistan and Spain.

Canadian Solar to focus on n-type TOPCon moving forward, with 30% of total shipments for 2023

News

Q&A: Qcells on diversifying solar supply chains and holistic home solutions

Features, Interviews

LONGi sets 26.81% efficiency record for heterojunction solar cells

News

AD Ports Group and TotalEnergies to explore distributed solar opportunities

News

Daqo signs five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement

News

PV industry production hits 310GW of modules in 2022; what about 2023?

News

