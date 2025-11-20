SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Renewable energy developer SunCable has submitted its 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct proposal to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act for federal environmental assessment.
The EPBC referral is for an additional solar component of SunCable’s flagship AAPowerLink project, which has already secured government approvals for exporting Australian solar power to Singapore.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
The Muckaty Solar Precinct is positioned to further underpin investment in the AAPowerLink infrastructure while meeting the growing demand for data centres in Australia.
Located on Muckaty Aboriginal Land Trust land in the Northern Territory, the proposed solar precinct would utilise large-scale PV technology combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS).
The EPBC Act application outlined that the solar modules would have an optimal design life of approximately 40 years, and the batteries 15 years.
The project represents SunCable’s strategy to establish multiple generation sites that can support both domestic Australian energy requirements and international export ambitions through the AAPowerLink subsea cable system.
SunCable has been advancing its AAPowerLink project through Indigenous partnerships and regulatory approvals over the past year.
The company secured conditional approval from Singapore’s government to import Australian solar power, establishing the foundation for what would become one of the world’s largest renewable energy export projects.
The EPBC Act assessment process will evaluate the Muckaty Solar Precinct’s potential environmental impacts on matters of national environmental significance, including threatened species, ecological communities and heritage sites.
The federal environmental approval represents a critical regulatory requirement for large-scale renewable energy developments in Australia, particularly those involving significant land use changes or potential impacts on protected areas.
SunCable’s development strategy involves establishing multiple solar generation precincts that can collectively support the ambitious export targets of the AAPowerLink project.
The company has previously stated that the project would unlock solar power’s potential by demonstrating the commercial viability of large-scale renewable energy exports from Australia to Southeast Asian markets.
The Muckaty Solar Precinct submission follows SunCable’s successful navigation of environmental approvals for the initial AAPowerLink components, which already have Northern Territory environmental approval and Commonwealth EPBC Act approval.