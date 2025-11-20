SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The Muckaty Solar Precinct is positioned to further underpin investment in the AAPowerLink infrastructure while meeting the growing demand for data centres in Australia.

Located on Muckaty Aboriginal Land Trust land in the Northern Territory, the proposed solar precinct would utilise large-scale PV technology combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The EPBC Act application outlined that the solar modules would have an optimal design life of approximately 40 years, and the batteries 15 years.

The project represents SunCable’s strategy to establish multiple generation sites that can support both domestic Australian energy requirements and international export ambitions through the AAPowerLink subsea cable system.

SunCable has been advancing its AAPowerLink project through Indigenous partnerships and regulatory approvals over the past year.

The company secured conditional approval from Singapore’s government to import Australian solar power, establishing the foundation for what would become one of the world’s largest renewable energy export projects.

The EPBC Act assessment process will evaluate the Muckaty Solar Precinct’s potential environmental impacts on matters of national environmental significance, including threatened species, ecological communities and heritage sites.

The federal environmental approval represents a critical regulatory requirement for large-scale renewable energy developments in Australia, particularly those involving significant land use changes or potential impacts on protected areas.

SunCable’s development strategy involves establishing multiple solar generation precincts that can collectively support the ambitious export targets of the AAPowerLink project.

The company has previously stated that the project would unlock solar power’s potential by demonstrating the commercial viability of large-scale renewable energy exports from Australia to Southeast Asian markets.

The Muckaty Solar Precinct submission follows SunCable’s successful navigation of environmental approvals for the initial AAPowerLink components, which already have Northern Territory environmental approval and Commonwealth EPBC Act approval.