SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

By George Heynes
November 20, 2025
Australia's solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

SunCable submits 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct for federal environmental assessment in Australia

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

CFM starts operations at Colombian solar plant, invests in neighbouring solar-plus-storage project

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

Report: US DOE will need to invest US$25 billion in energy security by 2030

PVV Infra planning 1GW TOPCon solar cell in Andhra Pradesh

Solar leads clean energy investment, more capital needed to deliver energy transition – IRENA

Gunning for growth: European investors snap up Recurrent Energy's 275MWdc solar-plus-storage site in Australia

'Critical' TOPCon module degradation is 'in contrast' to long panel warranties

The EPBC Act application outlined that the solar modules would have an optimal design life of approximately 40 years. Image: SunCable.

Renewable energy developer SunCable has submitted its 20GW Muckaty Solar Precinct proposal to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act for federal environmental assessment.

The EPBC referral is for an additional solar component of SunCable’s flagship AAPowerLink project, which has already secured government approvals for exporting Australian solar power to Singapore.

The Muckaty Solar Precinct is positioned to further underpin investment in the AAPowerLink infrastructure while meeting the growing demand for data centres in Australia.

Located on Muckaty Aboriginal Land Trust land in the Northern Territory, the proposed solar precinct would utilise large-scale PV technology combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The EPBC Act application outlined that the solar modules would have an optimal design life of approximately 40 years, and the batteries 15 years.

The project represents SunCable’s strategy to establish multiple generation sites that can support both domestic Australian energy requirements and international export ambitions through the AAPowerLink subsea cable system.

SunCable has been advancing its AAPowerLink project through Indigenous partnerships and regulatory approvals over the past year.

The company secured conditional approval from Singapore’s government to import Australian solar power, establishing the foundation for what would become one of the world’s largest renewable energy export projects.

The EPBC Act assessment process will evaluate the Muckaty Solar Precinct’s potential environmental impacts on matters of national environmental significance, including threatened species, ecological communities and heritage sites.

The federal environmental approval represents a critical regulatory requirement for large-scale renewable energy developments in Australia, particularly those involving significant land use changes or potential impacts on protected areas.

SunCable’s development strategy involves establishing multiple solar generation precincts that can collectively support the ambitious export targets of the AAPowerLink project.

The company has previously stated that the project would unlock solar power’s potential by demonstrating the commercial viability of large-scale renewable energy exports from Australia to Southeast Asian markets.

The Muckaty Solar Precinct submission follows SunCable’s successful navigation of environmental approvals for the initial AAPowerLink components, which already have Northern Territory environmental approval and Commonwealth EPBC Act approval.

Image: Lumea.

Australia’s solar paradox: Record 5.3GW installations in 2024 cannot crack global top ten

November 20, 2025
Australia achieved a record-breaking 5.3GW of solar PV installations in 2024, marking a recovery for the market while highlighting the nation's unique position as a rooftop-dominated solar economy.
Image: Arevon Energy

Arevon Energy breaks ground on 124MW Big Muddy solar project in Illinois

November 20, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction on a 124MW solar PV project in Illinois, its first utility-scale project in the state.
Image: Reconergy Renewable Energy.

Econergy connects 52MW Resko solar project in Poland under Apple virtual PPA

November 19, 2025
Econergy Renewable Energy has successfully connected its 52MW Resko solar project in Poland to the national electricity grid.
The Recurrent Energy Bayou Galion solar project in the US.

Gunning for growth: European investors snap up Recurrent Energy’s 275MWdc solar-plus-storage site in Australia

November 19, 2025
Recurrent Energy has sold its 275MWdc Gunning hybrid solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, Australia.
George Touloupas headshot.
Premium

Solar supply chains under the microscope: navigating Europe’s evolving ESG compliance landscape

November 18, 2025
PV Talk: George Touloupas of Intertek CEA explains how the regulatory environment is ratcheting up for the solar supply chain.
Image: Metis Energy.

94MW Gunsynd solar project secures AEMO registration near NSW-Queensland divide

November 18, 2025
The 94MW Gunsynd Solar Farm has been registered in AEMO's Market Management System as the Queensland project prepares for commissioning.
