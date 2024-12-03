Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Tata Power commissions 431MW solar PV plant in India

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

News

Tata Power commissions 431MW solar PV plant in India

News

AEMO calls for ‘emergency backstop’ on Australia’s NEM to manage rooftop solar PV

News

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

Beyond the power plant: China’s ‘PV+’ innovation wave

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

News

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

News

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

News

Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tata Power Rajasthan project
After commissioning the 431MW PV plant in Madhya Pradesh, Tata Power Renewable Energy has 4.4GW of solar capacity operational. Image: Tata Power

Tata Power Renewable Energy, the developer subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 431MW solar PV plant in India.

Located in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the project comprises 560Wp and 565Wp bifacial glass-to-glass modules, along with single-axis trackers. According to the company, the combination of single-axis trackers and bifacial modules will increase the efficiency of the entire system by more than 15%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Capacity generated at the plant will be provided to state companies Western Central Railways and MP Power Management.

This project brings the developer’s operational solar PV capacity to 4.4GW, while its renewables development portfolio – with projects in different stages of development – sits at 5.5GW.

The Madhya Pradesh site was commissioned,less than a month after Tata powered a 126MW floating PV (FPV) project. The project was built between two reservoirs and, according to the company, is the largest operational FPV plant in India, surpassing Tata Power’s 101.6MW project in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Moreover, the company recently signed a power purchase agreement with state-owned utility the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for a 400MW hybrid solar-wind project in Maharashtra.

Strong year for solar PV in India

Overall, India is poised to end the year with stellar growth in its solar PV capacity additions; energy consultancy JMK Research forecast that the country would add 22.4GW of capacity in 2024. For the first nine months of the year, India added nearly 13.2GW of utility-scale PV capacity, which represents a 161% increase from the same period in 2023.

By the end of the year, utility-scale PV additions are expected to reach 17GW, rooftop solar 4GW and another 1.4GW of off-grid capacity.

The country has also seen significant progress in its solar manufacturing sector, with many solar cell and module capacity plans announced in the past couple of months. In the first half of the year, the country added 11.3GW of annual nameplate capacity for modules and 2GW for solar cells.

In less than two years, the country is forecast to reach an annual nameplate capacity of 60GW for solar cells, which could open opportunities for India to be a strong exporter of its solar manufacturing capacity to the US (Premium access).

bifacial modules, commissioned projects, india, madhya pradesh, single axis trackers, tata power, Tata Power Renewable Energy

Read Next

Overview of an utility-scale solar PV project from Gensol Solar Group

India to add 22.4GW solar capacity in 2024 – JMK Research

November 28, 2024
India installed around 13.2GW of new utility-scale solar capacity from January through September this year, a roughly 161% increase.
image-8-6
Premium

‘Solar booming in real economy in spite of bad news in climate negotiations’

November 27, 2024
PV Talk: Despite the gloomy headlines emanating from the recent COP29 climate negotiations, Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Tom Kenning how for solar PV the picture was brighter, with progress made on grids, storage and the cost of capital.
A Waaree manufacturing plant.
Premium

Can India hit 80GW of solar cell capacity by 2026 and emerge as a dominant US supplier?

November 22, 2024
India’s traditional reliance on assembling PV modules using Chinese-made cells is undergoing a dramatic shift.
Adani Solar's booth at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Gautam Adani charged in US with ‘massive’ US$250 million solar contract bribery scheme

November 21, 2024
Gautam Adani is accused of allegedly paying US$250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts.
Chart of floating solar PV capacity additions globally from 2024 to 2033

Floating solar to reach 77GW by 2033, led by APAC region

November 20, 2024
WoodMackenzie has forecast floating solar PV (FPV) installations to reach 77GW by 2033, with 1.7GW of capacity additions in 2024.
An Amp Energy India project.

CIP, Ampin expand India partnership, adding 2GW renewables

November 19, 2024
The second partnership between CIP and AMPIN Energy Transition aims to develop north of 2GW of renewable energy projects across India.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Masdar completes acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy

News

Italy awards 1.5GW in oversubscribed agriPV tender

News

Tasmania’s first utility-scale solar PV plant gets go-ahead after deal with Hydro Tasmania

News

McLaren acquires Italian inverter producer Fimer

News

Upcoming Events

Cutting-Edge Cell Technology to Help Module Makers Outperform the Competition

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2024
8.30am GMT / 9.30am CET

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.