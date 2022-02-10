Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

By Jules Scully
Cell Processing, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania

Latest

Tata Power plans to leverage expanded PLI scheme for PV manufacturing ramp-up

News

TotalEnergies acquiring SunPower’s C&I unit for US$250m

News

European energy crisis causing ‘fundamental changes’ to PPA market, longevity of 10-year contracts in question

News

AES enlists Fluence IQ bidding software to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News

INTEC, Chint to build 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark

News

SUSI Partners launches 500MW Italian PV development platform, sees Italy as key growth market

News

US community solar sector boosted by policy support from states

News

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

News

Enphase Energy continues strong revenue growth despite supply constraints, adds new battery storage capacity following high demand

News

Shell, Gerdau sign JV for 260MWp solar PV project in Brazil

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Tata Power Solar.

Indian utility Tata Power will aim to take advantage of policy support from India’s government as it sets up new cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country.

Publishing its Q3 results yesterday, the company said it plans to leverage both India’s production-linked incentive (PLI) programme and the upcoming introduction of import duties on solar equipment as it progresses with setting up 4GW of cell and module capacity with an investment of INR34 billion (US$453 million).

A government initiative aimed at backing the domestic development of high-efficiency PV modules, the PLI scheme initially saw 18 bidders submit 54.8GW of applications. India’s finance minister has since announced that funding for the programme will be increased more than four-fold as the country looks to reach 280GW of installed solar capacity by 2030.

Ashish Khanna, president at Tata Power Renewables, told PV Tech Premium recently that he sees a “bright future” for solar manufacturing in India, with the company exploring various sites and states for its new production plant.

The ramp-up follows Tata Power Solar last year raising Mono Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) capacity at its Bengaluru plant from 300MW to 530MW, while module assembly capacity at the site increased from 400MW to 580MW.

As of 1 April, Indian solar manufacturers will benefit from a basic customs duty of 40% on modules and 25% on cells – a policy that research and consultancy firm Bridge to India forecasts will be a “game changer” for domestic manufacturers.

During Q3, Tata Power added 289MW of renewables capacity, while its Tata Power Solar subsidiary secured a total of 320MW of utility-scale engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders, including India’s largest solar-plus-storage project to date.

Thanks in part to solar project execution, Tata Power saw its Q3 revenue jump 42% year-on-year to INR110.2 billion (US$1.46 billion).

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bcd, company results, financial results, india, PLI, tata power

Read Next

Enphase Energy continues strong revenue growth despite supply constraints, adds new battery storage capacity following high demand

February 9, 2022
Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy has posted strong Q4 2021 results that saw strong revenue growth following high demand for its IQ microinverters and a 53% jump in orders of its IQ batteries, compared with Q3 2021, despite supply chain constraints

Scatec puts Indian PV project on hold due to ‘lack of domestic module supply’, import duty

February 4, 2022
Norwegian independent power producer (IPP) Scatec said it has put on hold a 900MW solar project in India due to a lack of supply of domestic modules and the upcoming introduction of a new import duty.
PV Tech Premium

Indian budget a ‘game changer’ for domestic manufacturing, say experts

February 3, 2022
The Indian government’s budget announcement on Monday (1 February) is set to be a “game-changer” for domestic manufacturing following the imposition of a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 25% on solar PV cells and of 40% on solar PV modules from April this year.

State Bank of India, Tata Power Solar Systems partner to create small-scale solar PV financing agency

February 1, 2022
The State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with Tata Power Solar Systems to establish a financing agency for commercial and residential solar projects up to 1MW.

India unveils four-fold increase of solar PLI scheme funding to US$2.6 billion

February 1, 2022
India's government is to provide a further Rs19,500 crore (US$2.6 billion) of funding for its PV manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with the country intent on spurring further development of a domestic solar manufacturing base.

Voltalia’s electricity production reaches new high as installed solar capacity jumps 25%

January 31, 2022
French renewables developer and power producer Voltalia saw its annual electricity production reach a record high last year, with the company boosted by a 25% rise in installed solar capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Top 50 most bankable module suppliers in the PV industry today

Editors' Blog, Features

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

News

AES enlists Fluence IQ bidding software to optimise 1.1GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News

Shell, Gerdau sign JV for 260MWp solar PV project in Brazil

News

Talent demand exceeding supply for some solar job roles, recruiters warn

News

Upcoming Events

Assessing the benefits of TOPCon PV modules for utility-scale solar LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
February 22, 2022
14:00 (CET)

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021