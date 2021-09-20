Solar Media
News

Tata Power to set up 250MW solar project in India

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Tata Power to set up 250MW solar project in India

Tata Power has around 2,950MW of installed renewables capacity. Image: Tata Power via Twitter.

A subsidiary of Indian utility Tata Power has received a letter of intent to set up a 250MW grid-connected solar project in the state of Maharashtra.

TP Saurya was awarded the plant by Maharashtra State Power Generation Company following an auction, with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company set to purchase the power generated from the plant when it is operational.

The addition of the project will take Tata Power’s renewables capacity up to 4,611MW, consisting of around 2,947MW installed and 1,666MW under implementation.

As well as receiving an order to set up a 320MW PV plant in India that is expected to be complete by May 2022, Tata Power Solar recently ramped up a PV manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, taking the total capacity of solar modules and cells up to 1.1GW. The Tata Power subsidiary said at the time that expansion is based on the “significant increase in demand” it has seen for its solar equipment. 

As of the end of June, India’s total installed solar capacity was 46,130MW, according to research and consultancy firm Bridge to India, which is forecasting the country to add a further 4,580MW of solar capacity in the second half of 2021.

india, maharashtra, tata power, TP Saurya

