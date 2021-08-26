Solar Media
News

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India set to deploy more than 4.5GW of solar in second half of 2021

News

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US solar companies call for caution and clarity as trade barriers mount

News

SCHMID Technology Guangdong gets minority investment from XJ Capital

News

Solar curtailment in California on the rise, EIA says

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

AEMO developing simulation tool to facilitate grid connections for renewable energy

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

News
A recently commissioned 200MW project in the Indian state of Gujarat. Image: Engie.

India is on track to install an additional 4,580MW of solar capacity in the second half of 2021 after seeing deployment marginally increase in Q2, according to Bridge to India.

Despite fears of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the research and consultancy firm estimates that India will add 2,130MW and 2,450MW of solar PV capacity in Q3 and Q4, respectively.

Having deployed 2,105MW in Q1, India went on to install 2,110MW in the second quarter as utility-scale additions remained steady in spite of lockdowns across the country. As of 30 June, India’s total installed solar capacity was 46,130MW, Bridge to India said in its latest Solar Compass report.

Utility-scale plants represented 84% of Q2 additions, while 10% were rooftop systems and 6% off-grid projects. India’s total utility-scale solar pipeline, which includes projects at various stages of development, now stands at around 52.8GW.

While deployments are on the rise, solar tender issuance in Q2 was down 25% on the previous quarter, with 17 utility-scale project tenders aggregating just over 8GW issued, Bridge to India said.

With component prices rising, the consultancy said the total engineering, procurement and construction cost for utility-scale PV plants in Q2 rose to INR32.69/W (US$0.44/W). As a result of rising polysilicon prices, BloombergNEF revealed in June that module prices in India were up 10% since the second half of last year.

In a move to reduce the risk of supply chain disruption across the solar sector, India’s Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Raj Kumar Singh recently called for increases in PV manufacturing capacity outside China.

As part of India’s efforts to reduce its reliance on imports, MNRE earlier this year released guidelines for a production-linked incentive scheme that will allocate INR45 billion (US$603 million) over five years to back the domestic development of high-efficiency PV modules, with preference given to manufacturers that plan on setting up fully integrated solar manufacturing plants.

In addition to a 20% duty on inverters that came into effect in February, India will also levy a 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% duty on cells as of April 2022.

India has seen a rise in manufacturing announcements in recent months, with Vikram Solar inaugurating a 1.3GW module facility in Tamil Nadu and US thin film manufacturer First Solar unveiling plans for a 3.3GWdc module plant in the country in July, adding to plans from US-based wafer producer 1366 Technologies, which intends to invest US$300 million to establish a 2GW wafer and cell facility.

In an interview with PV Tech earlier this year, Bridge to India managing director Vinay Rustagi said he expects India to have around 65GW of installed solar capacity by the end of 2022, meaning the country will fall short of its target of deploying 100GW of solar by then.

auctions and tenders, bridge to india, deployment statistics, india, policy

Read Next

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

August 25, 2021
NextEra Energy has asked the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to force a new alliance of solar companies to either reveal its members or ditch its request for fresh tariffs on China-linked solar imports.
PV Tech Premium

US solar companies call for caution and clarity as trade barriers mount

August 25, 2021
US solar companies have called upon the Biden administration to excise caution as a number of trade barriers risk threatening the supply of solar modules to the country just as deployment is set to accelerate.

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

August 24, 2021
South Africa’s latest renewables procurement window for 2.6GW of capacity has received bids from 102 potential project developers, including 63 solar projects, according to the country’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE).

ReNew Power completes business combination and starts trading on the NASDAQ

August 24, 2021
Indian independent power producer (IPP) ReNew Power has completed its planned business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation (RMG II) and has today began trading on the NASDAQ

MNRE seeks insight on success of India’s policy support for major solar projects

August 18, 2021
India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched a study to evaluate the effectiveness of a policy designed to support large-scale solar projects in the country with a combined capacity of more than 25GW.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: Biden faces difficult balancing act of domestic manufacturing and decarbonisation goals

August 18, 2021
Liam Stoker recaps recent policy moves in the US and explores the difficult balancing act President Biden must now face between stimulating domestic solar manufacturing in the US and supporting solar deployment.

Most Read

NextEra calls on US authorities to reveal members of group behind new anti-dumping petition

News

US renewables sector hails House approval of US$3.5tn budget bill

News

CdTe breakthrough could lead to more efficient solar cells, UK researchers say

News

DNV bolsters energy consulting business with Antuko acquisition, NV5 acquires Sage Energy Consulting

News

South Africa receives 63 solar bids in latest renewables procurement round

News

Elgin Energy secures financing for 1.36GWp portfolio in Ireland and UK

News

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

Upcoming Webinars
August 26, 2021
10am (CEST)

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
September 2, 2021
7am (PT) | 4pm (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
