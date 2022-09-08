Subscribe
Group Licence
Product Reviews

Tongwei Solar shingled modules offer high efficiencies and reliable, clean power generation at competitive costs

By PV Tech
Modules
Central & East Asia

Latest

Tongwei Solar shingled modules offer high efficiencies and reliable, clean power generation at competitive costs

Product Reviews

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group buys Latvian renewables developer with 200MW solar and wind project

News

SECI seeks 2.25GW ‘round-the-clock’ renewables with latest tender

News

UFLPA to limit solar deployment through 2023 but Inflation Reduction Act spells hope for the future

News

Heliene president opens up on US manufacturing plans post-IRA

Interviews, News

Boviet Solar, Origis Energy expand bifacial PERC module supply deal to 1.1GW

News

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

News

Cypress Creek Renewables closes on US$216 million financing for Texas PV project

News

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

News

PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tongwei’s Solar shingled modules can now reach 670W and its efficiency has been enhanced to 21.6%. Image: Tongwei.

PV Tech and Tongwei Solar are co-hosting a webinar exploring the company’s shingled modules and the advantages they bring to projects. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 3:00 PM (BST) on 18 October, please click here.

Product Outline：

Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules, built on 210 cells, are based on the company’s innovative patented shingled technology, forming flexible interconnects and a unique internal circuitry, enabling higher efficiencies and better power generation performance. The maximum power of a single module can now reach 670W and efficiency has been enhanced to 21.6%.

Problem:

  1. With the rapid development of renewable energy sources around the world, land resources available for projects are becoming increasingly scarce. This requires PV systems to maximise power generation and efficiency in order to achieve maximum return on investment from each project.
  2. During module operation, the risk of hot-spots not only affects power output, but also causes safety risks, potentially reducing module durability.
  3. The solder ribbons inside the modules contain lead, which can cause environmental pollution.

Solution：

  1. In comparison to other module BOS costs, Tongwei’s shingled modules feature higher power. Their utilisation of bracket, pipe pile and cabling is higher, resulting in a reduction in construction cost per watt of a power station and, logically, lower levels of investment.
  2. Compared to conventional modules, shingled modules involve a cell cut into strips. The technology results in both string current within the module and the risk of hot-spots being lower.
  3. Shingled modules use shingled bonding technology instead of connection via solder ribbons, so lead content is also significantly reduced.  Testing has shown that Tongwei’s shingled modules are resistant to extreme weather conditions and perform better under shading, resulting in extended working life and service condition.

Application: Household, commercial and industrial and centralised systems.

Availability: Currently available.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

18 October 2022
The global PV market is entering a new era at unprecedented speed. The demand for high-power PV modules has soared, while interest in the future direction of solar technologies has intensified. Tongwei wants to create discussions between EPC companies, investors, and distributors, especially in Europe, which the company sees as a key growth market. Understanding the opinions and needs of clients in terms of shingled or N-type technology, as well as larger module size, is vital to Tongwei’s success in Europe and beyond. In this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, experts from TÜV NORD and Tongwei's CTO will discuss the risk analysis and reliability of the company’s shingled module technology and its applicability to different European markets.
pv modules, solar cell, tongwei, tongwei solar, tongwei solar's shingled modules

Read Next

PV Price Watch: PV production unaffected by Sichuan earthquake but polysilicon price rises again with power rationing

September 7, 2022
An earthquake in the Southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has not led to any material decline in production of solar products despite the province being home to several crucial industrial clusters

Risen Energy post H1 revenue of US$1.83 billion as increased product sales help to drive performance  

September 7, 2022
Module manufacturing major Risen Energy has posted strong revenue and profit figures for the first half of the year, driven by a large increase in product sales and unit sales prices.

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

September 5, 2022
Solar Media’s head of market research, Finlay Colville, explores the most critical PV cell technology trends of the next few years as the industry continues to move away from p-type technology

Tongwei in first place to secure 3GW module tender from China Resources Power

August 30, 2022
Tongwei Solar, EGing PV and LONGi have been shortlisted as candidates for the fifth module procurement round of Hong Kong energy company China Resources Power.

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

August 29, 2022
A breakdown of LONGi's financial and performance results for the first half of the year as the company eyes new technology breakthroughs

Meyer Burger lands 5GW module supply agreement with DESRI as it cuts its H1 losses on last year  

August 19, 2022
Swiss heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has landed a long-term supply agreement for up to 5GW of PV modules with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) as it cut its losses in H1 2022 compared with the same period last year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Meyer Burger CEO talks US manufacturing and maintaining balance between residential and utility-scale sales

Features, Interviews

TOPCon-production and Heterojunction-capex defining PV cell technology trends for 2023-2025

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Aquila Capital secures financing to construct 2.6GW of renewables in Spain and Portugal

News

EBRD provides financing for 150MW of solar in Turkey

News

PV Tech Power volume 32 out now: the rise of solar-plus, meeting the PV cybersecurity challenge and more

News

Asia’s largest economies to see ‘exponential growth’ in solar capacity through 2030, average annual growth of 22%

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022