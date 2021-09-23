Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

Clearway’s solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota’s North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

US developer Clearway Energy Group has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Toyota in North America to supply the company with 80MW of power, accounting for 8% of the company’s regional operations.

Toyota will purchase most of the power from Clearway’s 100MW Wildflower solar project in DeSoto County, Mississippi, to replace the high emission energy it currently uses. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2023 and is located near a Toyota manufacturing site.

The agreement is the second VPPA between Clearway and Toyota in as many years after Toyota signed an agreement for Clearway’s Black Rock wind farm in Grant County, West Virginia.

Toyota intends to eliminate all carbon emissions from its operations by 2050 and has deployed solar rooftops across its facilities in five countries.

Last year, renewables investor Hannon Armstrong invested US$663 million in seven onshore wind and utility-scale solar projects managed by Clearway. More recently, Clearway has warned against proposed law changes in Texas that it said would “pull the rug out” from the state’s clean energy economy.