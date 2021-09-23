Solar Media
News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

News

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

News

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

News

New Mexico solar-storage project advances as utility continues coal-phase out plan

News

Generac launches new microinverter line

News

Shell launches Energy brand in Brazil, commits to US$570m in spending over next four years

Clearway’s solar farm will provide power equivalent to 8% of Toyota’s North American operations. Image: Clearway Energy Group.

US developer Clearway Energy Group has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Toyota in North America to supply the company with 80MW of power, accounting for 8% of the company’s regional operations.          

Toyota will purchase most of the power from Clearway’s 100MW Wildflower solar project in DeSoto County, Mississippi, to replace the high emission energy it currently uses. The plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2023 and is located near a Toyota manufacturing site.

The agreement is the second VPPA between Clearway and Toyota in as many years after Toyota signed an agreement for Clearway’s Black Rock wind farm in Grant County, West Virginia.

Toyota intends to eliminate all carbon emissions from its operations by 2050 and has deployed solar rooftops across its facilities in five countries.  

Last year, renewables investor Hannon Armstrong invested US$663 million in seven onshore wind and utility-scale solar projects managed by Clearway. More recently, Clearway has warned against proposed law changes in Texas that it said would “pull the rug out” from the state’s clean energy economy.

clearway energy group, toyota, vppa

