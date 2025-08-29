UK solar generation hits record 9.91TWh in the first six months of 2025

The first half of 2025 has been the strongest year for UK solar energy generation on record, according to a new report from clean energy think tank Ember.
The first six months of this year have seen solar energy generation in the UK rise 32%, producing a record-breaking 9.91TWh. Solar generation has been consistently breaking records in early 2025, with generation highs being smashed for five consecutive months beginning in March 2025.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Additionally, 8 July saw the highest ever recorded level of solar power on the UK grid at one time, with 14GW of solar energy supplied across the UK, representing a 44% increase in the yearly solar energy peak over the past five years.
This massive uptick in solar generation can be attributed to two key contributing factors this summer: record high levels of sunshine and a significant increase in solar PV installations.
Solar Media Market Research analyst Josh Cornes noted last month that over 2GW of solar PV generation capacity has been added in the UK in the first half of 2025—a figure close to the total installed capacity added across the whole of 2024 and the strongest start to a year in the past decade. The UK currently has over 22GWp of operational solar PV capacity.
Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.