Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

By PV Tech
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Modules
Americas

Latest

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

News

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

News

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

News

US solar manufacturing under the microscope at PV CellTech 2025

News

Chinese government policies and production cuts to drive up module prices—Wood Mackenzie

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar generation surges 18% in September as Australia enters spring

Features, Long Reads

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PV CellTech USA starts next week (7 October) in the San Francisco Bay Area. Image: Solar Media.

The US solar manufacturing industry is feeling bullish. Despite the policy whiplash inflicted over the summer and the increased pressure on US solar supply chains, leaders from some of the top-level players in the sector are giving strong signals for the future.

PV Tech Premium spoke with Danielle Merfeld, CTO of Hanwha Qcells, earlier this week, who said the company is still on track to produce domestic silicon ingots, wafers, cells and modules by mid-2026, at what will be the US’ first vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The latest in a series of interviews we have conducted with US manufacturers and sector experts ahead of the PV CellTech USA 2025 event next week, our chat with Merfeld painted a picture of a company that wants to make hay even as the sun shines less brightly than it did before.

“The only change [to manufacturing policy support] is really around whether a company is deemed a foreign entity of concern, because then they can’t claim the 45X tax credit, which gives us as domestic producers a competitive advantage,” Merfeld told us.

At next week’s conference in the San Francisco Bay Area, Merfeld will lead a presentation during the event’s opening session, “PV manufacturing at a crossroads”. She will join some of the leading figures in US solar manufacturing to deliver critical insights as the domestic solar industry navigates complex policy landscapes and new growth opportunities.

One of those is Alex Zhu, CEO of US-based solar cell producer ES Foundry. Zhu told PV Tech Premium that increased policy certainty would underpin a successful US manufacturing industry. He said the clarification of safe harbour regulations for the remainder of the Investment Tax Credit’s (ITC) lifespan creates stable demand over the next three to four years. That demand allows manufacturers to plan and invest accordingly.

ES Foundry has opted to produce passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells at its US facility, bucking the international trend away from PERC towards newer, more efficient tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. Zhu said this was down to the litigious nature of the US industry and the rise of intellectual property cases over TOPCon technology.

“I really doubt anybody can produce TOPCon cells in the US without too many legal troubles,” he told us.

Richard Rast, CEO of polysilicon producer Highland Materials, is also pursuing unique US production technology. Rast will speak in San Francisco next week about his company’s methods for innovation in the US polysilicon space, which he told us last month could produce polysilicon more sustainably and cheaper than the industry-standard Siemens process.

Industry leaders and policy experts will examine the impact of recent and proposed tariff measures alongside shifts in global trade dynamics. Image: Solar Media

Policy, trade and manufacturing reality

Day one of the PV CellTech USA conference (7 October) will begin with a discussion on “Policy, trade and manufacturing reality” in the US industry.

Industry leaders and policy experts will examine the impact of recent and proposed tariff measures alongside shifts in global trade dynamics that are reshaping supply chains across the sector.

To kick off our US manufacturing interview series, PV Tech Premium spoke to MJ Shiao, vice president of supply chain and manufacturing at the American Clean Power Association (ACP), who will be speaking next week. He said US manufacturing was “at a crossroads”, where policy and industry action could see it thrive or flounder.

In contrast with Merfeld, Shiao said the policies emerging from Washington were more damaging to manufacturers than any other part of the US industry, as their overall cooling effect on the US market could shrink the opportunities for domestic suppliers.

But much remains to be learned and worked out. With the 2023 and 2024 events selling out, PV CellTech USA has established itself as the essential gathering for understanding gigawatt-scale PV manufacturing trends in the US market. This year’s agenda addresses all aspects of the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, from policy frameworks to production realities.

For anyone invested in the future of US solar manufacturing, this conference offers unparalleled access to the decision-makers and thought leaders shaping the industry’s trajectory.

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, cell manufacturers, obbb, pv cell tech, pv modules, us

Read Next

nextera energy

Madison Energy Infrastructure buys NextEra Energy Resources’ distributed PV business

October 3, 2025
Renewables developer Madison Energy Infrastructure has bought the US distributed generation assets of NextEra Energy Resources.
The Apex Solar project has a capacity of 105MW. Image: Enlight Energy

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

October 3, 2025
EDF Renewables and Enlight Renewable Energy have advanced solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico and Arizona.
SunPower solar panels in Marin County in the US. Credit: SunPower

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

October 3, 2025
SunStrong Management has raised US$900 million to refinance a 'large portfolio' of residential solar assets developed by SunPower.
Laminate pulled from a solar panel before recycling. Image: Solarcycle.

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

October 2, 2025
Spanish waste management company Trabede and energy firm Greening Group will build a solar module recycling plant in Granada, Andalusia, Spain.
QCells perovskite

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

October 2, 2025
PV products using perovskite technology could assume a dominant position within the next ten years, according to module producer Qcells' CTO.
Danielle Merfeld Qcells
Premium

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

October 2, 2025
PV Talk: Qcells’ CTO Danielle Merfeld discusses the imminent opening of America’s first integrated ingot-to-module factory and her belief in solar’s long-term strengths.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

News

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

News

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

News

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

News

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

News

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines

PV CellTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.