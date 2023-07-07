Subscribe
US to triple solar manufacturing jobs to 120,000 by 2033

By Simon Yuen
There are currently around 35,000 solar manufacturing jobs in the US. Credit: Raze Solar via Unsplash

Solar manufacturing jobs in the US will more than triple in the next 10 years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Currently, there are about 35,000 jobs in the solar manufacturing industry. As the US is increasing production and investing billions of dollars to expand domestic solar manufacturing capacity, more jobs will be created throughout the US, taking the number of jobs in the solar manufacturing industry to 120,000 by 2033.

In Dalton, Georgia, Qcells will add 2GW of solar module assembly capacity. The US$2.5 billion worth of investment will support the entire supply chain and create more than 2,500 jobs, bringing the company’s total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4GW by 2024. Meanwhile in Cartersville, Georgia, Hanwha Advanced Materials Georgia (HAGA) will build a new manufacturing facility. The encapsulant – which is used to seal solar cells and ensure their lifespans – will then be supplied to QCells for use in their module production.

This facility is expected to add US$147 million in private investment and 160 jobs to the industry.

“Since we first welcomed Qcells to our state in 2018, we’ve announced more than 4,000 related jobs for Georgians,” said Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia.

PV tracker supplier Nextracker also worked with MSS Steel Tubes USA on a new factory to manufacture low-carbon steel torque tubes for solar tracking systems in Memphis, Tennessee. Torque tubes are used to rotate PV modules as part of the tracking system to maximise efficiency and light absorption.

Offering 129 jobs, this factory can generate millions of dollars in local economic investment and support projects in the states of Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, and Georgia.

