Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Working quickly and collaboratively to deliver corporate PPAs in Europe

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Working quickly and collaboratively to deliver corporate PPAs in Europe

News

Silfab Solar buys BC technology patent portfolio from Germany’s EnPV

News

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

News

Installation milestone for ‘world first’ offshore PV+wind system

News

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Nextracker’s Chinese supplier Youli Intelligent to list on Beijing Stock Exchange

News

PPAs are an imperfect but crucial tool to meet data centres’ growing electricity demand

News

The ‘next evolution’ in back contact technology: LONGi’s Hi-MO 9

Features, Interviews

‘Unintended’ consequences could see US House bill devastate solar manufacturing

Features, Editors' Blog

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025
‘Having the long-term certainty of financing is key,’ said Anastasios Papazachariou, far right. Image: Solar Media.

There is significant potential for corporate power purchase agreements (cPPAs) to help deliver the energy transition in Europe, provided stakeholders are able to work collaboratively and quickly to achieve shared goals.

This was a conclusion drawn by speakers at a panel on suppliers and offtakers, and what each side wants from negotiations, held at Solar Media’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit this afternoon in London.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“There’s a good alignment with corporates, and we need to work collaboratively together, not only to align the volume levels but the shape of the volume,” said Francisco del Rio de Pablo, associate director for power sales, Europe, at renewables asset manager NTR. His comments reflect a sentiment shared by many at this year’s event, that the variable nature of renewables such as solar can make such forms of power generation unsuitable for providing the baseload supply integral to corporate functions.

“If we go to the challenges that we see, it’s probably the price level, with some of the markets being cannibalised [such as] solar in Spain,” del Rio de Pablo continued. “The structures are also something prevalent, particularly with the generators’ side, which are keen to enter into pay as produce structures, rather than baseload structures.”

Meanwhile, in the UK, Scott Burrows, co-founder of commercial and industrial solar provider Eden Sustainable, said that the relatively private capital-driven nature of the UK energy market had encouraged a lot of activity in the PPA space.

“PPAs aren’t being held back by any regulatory backdrop, if anything they’re being incentivised,” said Burrows. “Investors love the contracted revenues in that space.”

“The most interesting thing here is what the private energy market structure can do [for us] as a developer of smaller generators,” he continued. “It’s trying to create the value, which we need to stimulate investment in these smaller assets, and the challenge has been creating something that is slightly above market, which is very different from the corporates who want to buy power at the market rate. It’s an economies of scale [issue].”

Indeed, cPPAs can help provide crucial long-term security for offtakers, particularly if these offtake agreements combine a number of technologies, such as solar, wind and storage.

“Having the long-term certainty of financing is key,” said Anastasios Papazachariou, senior PPA manager at solar developer, Cero Generation. “With the market being volatile and changing constantly – and the targets changing as well – having corporate offtake backing for a project is key, both to improve institutional relationships, but to be able to work on our cause, which is to bring [online] more renewable generation.”

‘Time kills deals’

The panelists agreed, however, that the time it takes to secure offtake agreements is a significant limiting factor in corporate interest in the European PPA space.

“Especially with buyers that are entering the PPA market, a point of friction is the stakeholder alignment,” said Candela Monge, director of platform and sales in the EU at market intelligence firm LevelTen Energy. “That’s a big issue that causes delays, and we’re seeing around 25-50% of developers drop out their project from the procurement processes … the decision-making for the buyers [is] taking a lot of time and time kills deals.”

“The key in terms of timelines is understanding the timeline to reach financial close and to build the asset,” agreed Papazachariou. “In Spain, we have some very strict deadlines in terms of when we can bring the project online … it’s a window that if we miss energising the project, the project is dead.

“A big reason why – apart from having other options – is we enter the market trying to [conclude a deal that] aligns with the financial close, for the most part.”

The panellists discussed the potential for a form of ‘vanilla PPA’ to enter the corporate offtake space: a type of standardised offtake agreement that can be adapted for individual deals, rather than requiring each dealmaker to create a unique agreement from scratch. The panel’s audience was asked whether they would rather work with standardised or individually tailored PPAs, and 64% of attendees suggested they would rather use the former.

At this year’s Intersolar Europe event in Munich, attendees described some of the challenges associated with such a standardised approach on a global scale, but panelists at today’s discussion were optimistic about the time- and effort-saving potential of this approach.

“We’ve seen great success in providing some standardisation in contracting,” said Monge. “One of the main points of friction is delays, so standardisation helps with the speed and efficiency of transactions. we’ve launched a process called ‘LEAP’ (LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process), which is a type of procurement with a standard contract; full standarisation is not possible as every market is different … but a hybrid approach with some balanced, market-standard approaches that are flexible, from a commercial perspective, is the best approach.

“We’ve managed to close deals five times faster – in 72 days – and we improved the price of the PPA, by obtaining prices US$5 below the average of what buyers were conducting in their projects.”

This general sentiment, that PPAs in their current form are a useful but flawed means to secure power supply, is a broader reflection of a similar sentiment expressed earlier today at a panel held on data centres.

PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media is hosting the Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit on 21-22 May 2025 in London. The event is exploring meeting Europe’s energy demand, the role of data centres in the energy transition, the outlook for European power and PPA prices and more. For more information, go to the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, events, finance, power purchase agreement, ppa, rer, RERevenues, rpr, rpr25, uk

Read Next

HKN1-PR-221-1 - Anchor installation - Oceans of Energy 2025

Installation milestone for ‘world first’ offshore PV+wind system

May 21, 2025
Installation of the anchoring system for what has been badged the world’s first floating offshore solar-wind project has been completed.
Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

PPAs are an imperfect but crucial tool to meet data centres’ growing electricity demand

May 21, 2025
PPAs and VPPAs are an imperfect but effective tool, according to speakers at the 2025 Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit.
Darren Halstead, unsplash
Premium

‘Unintended’ consequences could see US House bill devastate solar manufacturing

May 21, 2025
ANALYSIS: The language of the Ways & Means Committee tax bill leaves massive uncertainty for US solar manufacturing.
The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

May 21, 2025
Carlyle has launched a new platform called Revera, dedicated to renewable energy, energy storage, and hydrogen projects in Australia and UK.
Nextracker_gemini_dual_bifacial_module_tracker-768x508

​​The inaccuracies in PV simulations for bifacial PV systems lie in outdated simulation models

May 20, 2025
The ability of PV simulation software to accurately simulate energy performance for bifacial modules leaves more questions than answers.
The transaction marks the first funding dedicated to the Enfinity Global's European portfolio of battery storage systems (BESS).

Enfinity Global raises €100 million financing for European PV and storage portfolio

May 20, 2025
Enfinity Global has secured €100 million from Eiffel Investment Group to advance its solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio in Europe.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Enfinity Global raises €100 million financing for European PV and storage portfolio

News

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

News

SOLV Energy to build 6GW of solar and storage assets in the US

News

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

News

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

News

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.