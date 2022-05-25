Subscribe
‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, People, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

'2023 belongs to EPCs': How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

TotalEnergies acquires stake in Clearway Energy in major US renewables swap

Shell turns to Inaccess for optimisation of 100MW solar-wind hybrid asset in the Netherlands

French renewables firm CNR launches new unit to develop 1GWp of solar by 2030

Nextracker signs 1.5GW tracker supply deal with Silicon Ranch

Canadian Solar unveils PV manufacturing strategy shift targeting greater control over upstream supply

Hanwha Group to invest US$3.3bn in clean energy over next five years, looking to establish solar R&D hub in South Korea

Sterling and Wilson global CEO Amit Jain (left) and head of international business development Vaibhav Joshi. Image: Solar Media.

Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

A provider of EPC services mainly for utility-scale solar projects, India-headquartered Sterling and Wilson sees current module supply constraints as a “temporary disruption”, as more capacity additions come onstream globally, according to the company’s global CEO, Amit Jain.

“A lot of developers are shying away” from closing contracts, Jain said, because of uncertainty surrounding module pricing and supply chain issues.

“Module supply chain disruption is still continuing. The next two quarters may still be challenging”, but the market will be “much more robust” by the end of the year, Jain told PV Tech Premium.

Efforts to support solar manufacturing in India have seen the government increase funding for a production-linked incentive scheme, while a 40% basic customs duty (BCD) on solar modules and 25% duty on cells was introduced last month.

The BCD “is a step in the right direction” to help India’s solar industry “adopt a path of faster growth”, said Jain, adding: “Once the modules are being manufactured in India and they can be supplied for Indian projects then the issue of BCD will go away.” 

Following conversations with Sterling and Wilson’s customers in North America and Europe, Jain said that “everybody is looking forward to alternate supply chains”, with India’s PV manufacturing ramp-up not only set to support its domestic solar market, it “is going to help us address solar supply chain issues in many other parts of the world”.

With a presence spanning at least 25 countries and a pipeline of more than 4GWp of solar under development, Sterling and Wilson is set to benefit from its partnership with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, which acquired a 40% stake in the EPC last year.

Reliance, which also recently acquired module manufacturer REC Group, has earmarked US$10.1 billion for a clean energy strategy that includes plans to enable more than 100GW of solar by 2030.

Jain said Sterling and Wilson hopes to be the frontrunner for carrying out solar EPC work to support Reliance’s PV buildout.

The EPC is also projecting to profit from the growth of green hydrogen, with solar farms associated with the technology being “in gigawatts, not megawatts”, Jain said.

“Hundreds of gigawatts of capacity associated with green hydrogen will come up, which we see as a big positive for our business.”

In terms of markets where Sterling and Wilson expects to expand its operations, the company has the potential of growing more than 200% in India in the next three years, Jain said, while management is also bullish on Europe and the US, despite an ongoing tariff investigation in the latter which has drastically slowed solar project construction.

“It has created so much uncertainty that practically everything has come to a standstill,” Jain said of the investigation.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the tariff probe, Jain remains optimistic about the company’s growth in the US: “Things are just getting pushed out… so there’ll be so much pent up demand for EPCs. I think next year belongs to EPCs.”

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

14 June 2022
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2022 & 2023. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
epc, green hydrogen, india, intersolar 2022, module pricing, module supply, Reliance Industries, sterling and wilson, supply chain

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

May 25, 2022
Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.
CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

May 24, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with the Clean Energy Associates at this month's Intersolar regarding their traceability protocol, what it expects from ongoing legal battles in the US and the problem with European module procurement.

