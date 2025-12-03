Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

By JP Casey
December 3, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

News

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

News

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

News

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Freyr Energy rooftop solar project in India.
The Indian government has invested US$1.05 billion into rooftop solar deployments. Image: Freyr Energy.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$650 million loan to accelerate rooftop solar PV deployment in India under the government’s ‘Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ (PMSGY) initiative.

Delivered under subprogram one of ADB’s Accelerating Affordable and Inclusive Rooftop Solar System Development Program, the ADB loan will include US$3 million in “technical assistance” and help implement the goals of the initiative. While the ADB did not specify how the finance would be used, the PMSGY programme aims to cover some of the costs of rooftop solar installations—providing a 60% subsidy for systems up to 2kW and a 40% subsidy for systems between 2-3kW—so this is a possible use of the money.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The PMSGY programme was introduced in 2024 alongside a government investment of INR92.8 billion crore (US$1.05 billion) to grow the country’s operational rooftop solar capacity to 30GW, and deliver broader benefits for the Indian solar sector, such as the training of at least 5,000 personnel, including 1,500 women.

“The program is accelerating India’s clean energy transition by removing long-standing barriers to rooftop solar adoption, including financing constraints and regulatory gaps,” said ADB country director for India Mio Oka.

The PMSGY initiative has yielded immediate results, with India installing 4.9GW of residential rooftop solar capacity in the first half of this year, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research, and as much as 5.8GW of new rooftop capacity in the first nine months of the year.

However, translating the significant desire for projects into operational PV systems has proven more challenging. Between March 2024 and July 2025, applications for residential rooftop applications grew nearly fourfold, but three states have a conversion ratio—a measure of successful deployments as a percentage of total applications—lower than 15%, and as of July, only 14.1% of allocated government subsidies had been disbursed.

The news follows the ADB’s investment of US$331 million into a hybrid wind-solar-battery energy storage project in India in November.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
asia, asian development bank, distributed solar, finance, india, loans, pmsgy, policy, rooftop solar

Read Next

Terra-Gen's Lockhart III project, under construction.

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

December 3, 2025
Terra-Gen has closed financing for its 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar PV project in San Bernadino County, California.
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

December 3, 2025
Buyers should prepare for increases in the price of vital solar module components, such as polysilicon, wafers and cells, but “remain cautious” of accepting new contractual terms from Chinese suppliers until formal market policies are agreed.
Sunsure Energy and Bisleri International signing a PPA.

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

December 2, 2025
Sunsure Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Indian drinking water brand Bisleri International.
Image: ABB

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

December 2, 2025
Swiss electrification specialist ABB has acquired solar PV inverter and power conversion system (PCS) producer Gamesa Electric for an undisclosed sum.
a solar pv project in Egypt.

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

December 2, 2025
Astronergy and JA Solar have 'reached an agreement on cross-licencing' of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents moving forward.
Image: AEMO.

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

December 2, 2025
Australia's NEM faces a fundamental transformation as solar PV generation and BESS drive the transition to a low-emissions energy system.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

News

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

News

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

Upcoming Events

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy