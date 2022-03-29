Solar Media
News

Altus Power to supply clean energy solutions to US real estate giant

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Altus Power to supply clean energy solutions to US real estate giant

News

SunPower launches upgraded home battery system offering ‘whole home’ backup power capability

News

LONGi claims new p-type heterojunction cell efficiency record of 25.47%

News

Europe could halve gas use, save US$350bn by 2030 by doubling renewables deployment

News

Commerce decision to investigate solar circumvention claims condemned as developers warn of job losses

News

Renewables contribute more than half of German power demand in January and February 2022

News

US DOC launches investigation into alleged solar AD/CVD circumvention following Auxin Solar petition

News

Nextracker lands supply deal for first phase of 450MW Saudi PV project

News

Grid and design consequences of the latest solar PV technology

Features, Guest Blog

LONGi raises prices of G1, M6 wafers as supply chain hurdles continue

News
Altus Power has built or acquired distributed PV facilities totalling more than 265MW. Image: Altus Power.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer Altus Power has signed a major strategic partnership with Trammell Crow Company (TCC), one of the largest commercial real estate developers in the US, to bring Altus Power’s clean power solutions to TCC’s real estate projects.

Under the terms of the multi-year strategic partnership, Altus Power will bring its solar PV products, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and electric-vehicle (EV) charging to TCC’s real estate portfolio.

The collaboration aims to deploy 300MW of rooftop solar across the US over the next three to four years, with battery storage capacity and electric-vehicle charging alongside. The initial focus will be 35 million sq. ft. of US industrial assets in TCC’s development pipeline.

“We are excited about this first-of-its-kind partnership to bring clean electrification to the nation’s largest commercial real estate development platform,” said Lars Norell, co-CEO of Altus Power, which has recently landed a supply agreement with Canada-headquartered solar manufacturer Heliene for 250MW of solar modules.

“This partnership underscores the significant opportunity that is available in the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar market, and we look forward to working with other real estate owners, developers and occupiers to accelerate their transition to a lower carbon footprint,” said Norell.  

Commenting on observed trends in the solar industry at the turn of the year, PV Tech reported how residential and C&I solar in the US is becoming increasingly integrated with other verticals.  

This has been illustrated by a number of recent acquisitions such as home security giant ADT buying Sunpro solar for US$825 million, Sunnova partnering up with security company Brinks Homes to cross sell its products and BayWa r.e. exploring the potential to team up with roofing company Beacon to offer solar and roofing services simultaneously.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

1 November 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
