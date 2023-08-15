Antaisolar to supply 470MWp trackers to Uzbekistan PV plant

The project is expected to be completed in December 2023. Image: Antaisolar

Chinese mounting system provider Antaisolar has signed a contract with engineering, procurement and construction contract (EPC) contractor Enter Engineering to supply a 470MWp solar tracking system to a project in Uzbekistan.

Antaisolar said the project, expected to be completed in December 2023, adopts its slew-drive single-axis 1P independent tracking system TAI-Simple, claiming that the system can achieve an increase of 18.5-24% in power generation. The trackers can solve instability issues and ensure the safe operation of the power plant under extreme wind and snow conditions, according to the company.