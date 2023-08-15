News

Antaisolar to supply 470MWp trackers to Uzbekistan PV plant

By Simon Yuen
The project is expected to be completed in December 2023. Image: Antaisolar

Chinese mounting system provider Antaisolar has signed a contract with engineering, procurement and construction contract (EPC) contractor Enter Engineering to supply a 470MWp solar tracking system to a project in Uzbekistan.

Antaisolar said the project, expected to be completed in December 2023, adopts its slew-drive single-axis 1P independent tracking system TAI-Simple, claiming that the system can achieve an increase of 18.5-24% in power generation. The trackers can solve instability issues and ensure the safe operation of the power plant under extreme wind and snow conditions, according to the company.

The trackers can also fit with large-size bifacial modules and perform large tracking angles to improve power generation efficiency and reduce operating costs.

After completion, the project will be able to transmit about 600GWh of clean electricity every year.

Uzbekistan is planning to increase the proportion of renewable energy power generation to 25% in 2026 and has been increasing its renewables capacity. In May, UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Uzbekistan government to develop more than 2GW of solar and wind projects.

