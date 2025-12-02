Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

By JP Casey
December 2, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

News

Astronergy, JA Solar to ‘terminate’ patent disputes, reach cross-licencing agreement

News

AEMO charts Australia’s rooftop solar boom to 42.5GW by 2036

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

Grenergy sells 88MW Colombian solar PV portfolio

News

India to increase solar PV module efficiency threshold in ALMM

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
a solar pv project in Egypt.
JA Solar first filed a lawsuit against Astronergy in August 2025. Image: Astronergy

Astronergy and JA Solar have announced plans to “terminate” all ongoing patent disputes, and have “reached an agreement on cross-licencing” of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents moving forward.

The Chinese module manufacturers said that the agreement, reached over the weekend, sets a precedent for “health and sustainable intellectual property cooperation” in the solar PV sector, which has seen a number of patent lawsuits in recent months.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Earlier this year, fellow Chinese giants Jinko and LONGi ended their own patent disputes, and both the Jinko-LONGi agreement and the Astronergy-JA Solar deal include the term “cross-licensing” to refer to the various’ companies’ uses of technologies covered by each others’ intellectual property agreements.

Astronergy and JA Solar also noted that neither company will initiate “litigation or other proceedings” against the other pertaining to TOPCon patents anywhere in the world, suggesting that this will bring a permanent end to TOPCon patent disputes between the two companies.

The announcement brings to an end close to a year and a half of legal turmoil, which began with JA Solar filing a lawsuit for alleged TOPCon patent infringement in Europe against a then-unnamed manufacturer. In the following weeks, the dispute spread to the European Patent Office, and involved French start-up PV producer Carbon, over uncertainties regarding two JA Solar patents, pertaining to the structure of TOPCon cells, the arrangement of electrodes on solar cells and the leads connecting the cells that make up a module.

“We believe this outcome will help foster a healthier and more orderly innovation environment across the industry, encourage fair and dynamic competition and contribute to building a well-regulated and sustainable intellectual property landscape,” said Astronergy and JA Solar of their agreement. “Together, we aim to support global energy transition and contribute to a low-carbon future.”

The emphasis on a “healthier” market environment is notable, as the ongoing oversupply of modules in China, combined with disruptions to global supply chains distancing particularly European and North American buyers of Chinese products, has led to a collapse in module prices.

Earlier this year, China’s top four module manufacturers—including LONGi, Jinko and JA Solar—posted losses of over US$1.5 billion, and while patent agreements alone will likely not reverse this trend, there appears to be a growing acceptance in the industry that collaboration is necessary to ensure the long-term financial health of the sector.

asia, astronergy, china, ja solar, jinko, lawsuits, longi, manufacturing, patents, topcon

Read Next

The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

December 1, 2025
Multinational solar manufacturer Canadian Solar will assume direct control of its US solar PV and energy storage manufacturing operations, in a strategic move which may reduce its supply chain risks.
Steven-Headshot-Nov-2025 crop
Premium

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

December 1, 2025
Steven Xuereb of Kiwa PI Berlin discusses the PV industry’s progress in addressing performance and reliability concerns around TOPCon technology.
PotisEdge founder and president Minjie Shi makes a speech.

LONGi acquires PotisEdge, to deploy ‘one-stop’ energy storage solution

November 28, 2025
LONGi has acquired system integrator PotisEdge, and plans to launch an ‘Energy Storage One-Stop Solution’.
Huasun launches new heterojunction module with 2,000V system voltage

Huasun launches 760W HJT module with 2,000 V system voltage

November 28, 2025
Chinese module manufacturer Huasun Energy has launched a new heterojunction module with a 760 W output, a 2,000 V system voltage and 24.5% module efficiency.

Is Europe heading for another PV module oversupply situation?

November 26, 2025
Module shipment and pricing patterns in Europe bear resemblance to last year’s oversupply, which resulted in substantial losses for many industry players, writes Filip Kierzkowski
A Vikram Solar manufacturing facility.

Vikram Solar starts work at 5GW TOPCon module manufacturing facility in India

November 26, 2025
Indian solar PV manufacturer Vikram Solar has started commercial operations at its 5GW Vallam module manufacturing facility in India.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Australia: 212,000 PV modules installed at 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site

News

Canadian Solar shifts US solar, energy storage manufacturing assets to North American ownership

News

EBRD finances 531MW Romanian PV portfolio

News

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

News, Features, Interviews

Midsummer to ship up to 200MW of equipment to Colombian CIGS solar factory

News

India to increase solar PV module efficiency threshold in ALMM

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas