Jinko and LONGi end patent lawsuits, agree to ‘cross-licensing agreement’

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Jinko and LONGi end patent lawsuits, agree to 'cross-licensing agreement'

JinkoSolar manufacturing.
Jinko and LONGi said their agreement would ‘encourage greater investment in research and development across the PV sector’. Image: JinkoSolar

Leading Chinese PV manufacturers JinkoSolar and LONGi Green Energy have agreed to terminate ongoing patent lawsuits, and enter into a “cross-licensing agreement” pertaining to patents owned by each party.

The announcement, made by both companies on 19 September, brings to an end patent battles between the companies that have dominated headlines for close to a year. These include Jinko filing patent infringement lawsuits against LONGi in Germany in August and Japan in January, and LONGi filing its own lawsuit against Jinko in Texas in February.

The lawsuits have covered a range of technologies and manufacturing areas, including the sale of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules and the process of coating and doping of the passivation region of cells. The companies agreed to end “all ongoing patent-related legal proceedings worldwide”, and enter into a “commercial arrangement that includes a cross-licensing agreement covering selected core patents owned by each party.”

While neither company provided more details on this licensing agreement, such arrangements have become increasingly common this year. In February, US cell manufacturer Talon PV signed a licensing agreement with First Solar, while Chinese giant Trinasolar signed a TOPCon licensing agreement with French startup Holosolis to permit the latter to use its cell technology to support a new European module manufacturing line.

Jinko and LONGi’s joint statement highlighted the fact that the global solar industry has shifted from an area of “price-driven competition” to “a new era of high-quality growth fuelled by technological innovation” as the sector has matured, suggesting that licensing agreements, as a means to avoid these technological disputes, could become more common in the future.

“This settlement and patent licensing underscore both companies’ commitment to respecting intellectual property and pursuing win-win cooperation, setting a benchmark for long-term, sustainable IP partnerships in the solar industry,” Jinko and LONGi said in their statement.

“We believe this will encourage greater investment in research and development across the PV sector, fostering a virtuous cycle of competition, building a healthy and orderly intellectual property ecosystem that supports the industry’s sustainable growth,” they added.

The news follows the publication of the financial results of many leading Chinese companies, which made for ominous reading. Jinko and LONGi, alongside Trina Solar and JA Solar, collectively posted losses of nearly US$1.54 billion in the first half of the year, two and a half times worse losses than were endured in the first half of 2024.

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, jinkosolar, lawsuits, longi

Read Next

Sunsure Energy's Jhansi solar project in India.

Sunsure commissions 82.5MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh, India

September 23, 2025
Sunsure Energy has commissioned an 82.5MW solar project in Jhansi, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, its tenth project in the state.
Image: DAS Solar via LinkedIn.

DAS Solar plans 5GW XBC cell plant as technology shifts to TOPCon/back contact combination

September 17, 2025
Chinese module producer DAS Solar is planning a 5GW manufacturing facility focused on producing high-efficiency back contact cells.
The project will reach its total electricity generation capacity of 2GW by mid-2029. Image: Qatar Energy.

QatarEnergy, Samsung C&T ink EPC contract for 2GW solar PV project in Qatar

September 17, 2025
QatarEnergy has signed an EPC agreement with Samsung C&T for its 2GW Dukhan project. 
Image-by-GCL-Tech

GCL Tech secures $700 Million investment from Middle Eastern capital

September 16, 2025
Chinese polysilicon producer GCL-Tech has entered into a strategic financing agreement with Infini Capital, a globally renowned investment institution backed by a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.
The plant is expected to be commissioned by 2027. Image: Raze Solar via Unsplash.

IB Solar to build 4GW TOPCon cell and module plant in India

September 16, 2025
IB Solar is investing INR30 billion (US$340 million) in a 4GW TOPCon solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.
image

Constant Energy secures US$9.4 million for renewable energy expansion

September 11, 2025
Constant Energy has secured THB300 million (US$9.4 million) in green financing from HSBC to expand large-scale solar and battery storage projects in Thailand. 

