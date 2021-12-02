Solar Media
BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to 'cross-sell' solar and roofing products

By Sean Rai-Roche
Americas

BayWa r.e. buys US PV distributor, aims to 'cross-sell' solar and roofing products

What does the future hold for tracker manufacturers?

Wells Fargo makes maiden solar-storage tax equity investment

PV Price Watch: Shipping prices to fall in 2023 with new capacity coming online

Estonia’s Enefit Green eyes procurement of up to 500MW of solar modules

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

European Commission approves extension of Polish auction scheme to support 9GW of renewable capacity

LONGi cuts M10 wafer prices by nearly 10%

Array Technologies’ STI Norland acquisition to strengthen supply chains and open up international expansion

BayWa r.e. is aiming to collaborate with Beacon to offer solar and roofing products together. Image: BayWa r.e.

Renewables developer BayWa r.e. has acquired Beacon Solar, the solar distribution division of Beacon, and will look to “cross-sell” solar and roofing products in the near future as it continues to expand across the US.

Beacon is the largest publicly traded roofing distributor in the US and the acquisition of its solar department will see the number of warehouses owned by BayWa r.e. Power Solutions – the recently rebranded US arm of BayWa r.e. – increase from six to 16, reducing delivery times in many parts of the country, according to BayWa r.e.

Moreover, in the coming months, Beacon and BayWa r.e. will look to collaborate by offering solar and roofing products to customers nationwide. BayWa r.e. Power Solutions’ team will also grow following the acquisition, enabling higher service levels in many geographies, the company said.

BayWa r.e. said the acquisition will act as a platform for continued growth. Its regional director of solar trade, Boaz Soifer, said the expansion and larger team presents the “opportunity to cross-sell solar and roofing equipment” and improves the company’s ability to “deliver clean energy and home improvement solutions to our customers”.

“BayWa r.e. is one of the most respected brands in the clean energy business. I am confident that they will take what we’ve started at Beacon Solar to the next level,” said Julian Francis, Beacon’s president and CEO.

BayWa r.e’s desire to team up with a home services provider comes amid a flurry of other activity on that front. Earlier this month, security giant ADT bought Sunpro Solar and will start offering solar products to its customer base, while days after Sunnova Energy and home security firm Brinks Home entered into an exclusive partnership that will allow them to cross-sell products to each other’s customers.

acquisition, baywa r.e power solutions, baywa r.e., beacon, m&a, rooftop solar, us solar

