China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

China’s new target, announced by its president Xi Jinping (pictured above), aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind by 2035. Image: UN Biodiversity via Twitter.

Chinese president Xi Jinping has unveiled on Wednesday (24 September) a new climate target for China at the United Nations Climate Change Summit, which aims to cut by 7-10% China’s peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption will reach over 30%. The total installed capacity of wind and solar power will be more than six times that of 2020, aiming to reach 3.6TW by 2035. Forest stock volume will reach over 24 billion cubic meters. New energy vehicles will become the mainstream of newly sold vehicles. The national carbon emission trading market will cover major high-emission industries, and a climate-resilient society will be basically established.