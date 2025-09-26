Subscribe To Premium
China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

By Carrie Xiao
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania

China sets new climate target, aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind power by 2035

India adds 4.8GW solar cell capacity to ALMM list-II

CALSSA on protecting solar-plus-storage installations in California

‘100-year-old grids’ are ‘bottleneck’ to solar-plus-storage growth, Global Solar Council says

European Energy commissions 90MW hybrid solar-wind plant in Sweden

New South Wales government invests AU$28 million in Western Sydney renewables manufacturing hub

The transatlantic opportunities for European PV equipment producers

Enel issues US$4.5 billion bond, says it ‘no longer needs’ sustainability financing

Inox Solar starts 1.2GW first phase of Indian TOPCon module manufacturing plant

X-Elio commissions its first US solar-plus-storage project, supplying BASF’s Texas operations

China’s new target, announced by its president Xi Jinping (pictured above), aims to install 3.6TW of solar and wind by 2035. Image: UN Biodiversity via Twitter.

Chinese president Xi Jinping has unveiled on Wednesday (24 September) a new climate target for China at the United Nations Climate Change Summit, which aims to cut by 7-10% China’s peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption will reach over 30%. The total installed capacity of wind and solar power will be more than six times that of 2020, aiming to reach 3.6TW by 2035. Forest stock volume will reach over 24 billion cubic meters. New energy vehicles will become the mainstream of newly sold vehicles. The national carbon emission trading market will cover major high-emission industries, and a climate-resilient society will be basically established.

Xi Jinping stated that China set this goal in accordance with the requirements of the Paris Agreement and that it represents the country’s utmost effort. He added that achieving this goal requires arduous efforts from China itself, as well as a favourable and open international environment.

Data from China’s National Energy Administration shows that as of the end of 2024, the installed capacity of wind and solar power in China had reached 1.4TW. Solar PV reached the terawatt threshold in May of this year, after the country saw nearly 100GW of new solar PV installed in a single month. Guided by the policy target of 3.6TW by 2035, medium- to long-term PV installation demand is projected to remain robust.

