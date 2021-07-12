Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

Court case surrounding Tesla’s US$2.6bn SolarCity takeover begins

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

News

Alliant Energy breaks ground on 675MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News

Grid connection ‘significant challenge’ for Australian PV as investor confidence sinks

News

JinkoSolar signs shipping and logistic agreement with Maersk

News

Cero Generation forms JV with Wattcrop to develop 750MW of solar in Greece

News

US government extends solar import ban to more companies

News

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

News

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The court case alleges that Musk broke fiduciary duties during Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity. Image: Flickr/Heisenberg Media.

Elon Musk and Tesla’s court case regarding its acquisition of solar installer SolarCity has got underway in the US this week, with shareholders of the energy and automotive company alleging that fiduciary duties were breached when the deal was agreed.

Tesla acquired SolarCity in an all-stock deal valued at US$2.6 billion in 2016. The deal was agreed by the management of Tesla and SolarCity, the latter of which at the time included Tesla CEO Musk’s cousins Peter and Lyndon Rive, who founded SolarCity alongside Musk.

The deal, first announced in June 2016, was subject to months of scrutiny but won shareholder approval in November 2016. Two months prior, a civil action was filed by shareholders of Tesla, claiming they were defrauded when the acquisition was agreed.

In August last year Tesla’s board of directors struck a US$60 million settlement deal with some shareholders, approved by Judge Slights of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware. This separate case, also presided over by Judge Slights, applies to Musk’s role specifically in the acquisition.

The case was filed with the Delaware District Court in 2017 and was due to be heard in March of last year but was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It alleges that SolarCity was in financial difficulty at the time of the deal, with Tesla’s acquisition of the solar installation business tantamount to a bailout. It also alleges that Musk and other members of SolarCity’s management benefitted financially from the transaction, and that post-acquisition, SolarCity failed to deliver on profit expectations.

Since 2016 Tesla’s solar installation division has lost its market-leading position to Sunrun and, last year, recorded its lowest-ever quarter of installations in the second quarter. While installations have since rebounded, aided by a lowest-price promise and overhauled solar-storage strategy, it has also been beset by a troubled rollout of its flagship Solar Roof product.

It was subsequently revealed that the head of Tesla’s energy division RJ Johnson had left the business, with some news sources claiming Musk had removed him over failures within the Solar Roof programme.

The suit is seeking for the full cost of the acquisition – US$2.6 billion – to be reimbursed. Should Judge Slights deem Musk’s conduct to have breached fiduciary duties then any financial compensation will be at his discretion.

The case is expected to last for two weeks.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
acquisition, delaware, elon musk, finance, legal, m&a, solarcity, solarcity acquisition, tesla

Read Next

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

July 9, 2021
Corporate funding in the global solar sector in the first half of 2021 was up almost threefold year-on-year, according to a new report from Mercom Capital Group.

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

July 8, 2021
BlackRock has secured more than US$250 million for a finance vehicle that will invest in renewables and energy storage projects in countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Tapping into Europe’s floating solar opportunity

July 7, 2021
Floating solar may be more commonly associated with Asia’s solar market, however the asset class is proving itself to be of significant potential throughout Europe, as evidenced by projects in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK. Exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers, we brought together industry stakeholders to discuss the size of the FPV opportunity.

Applus+ acquires solar consulting and engineering firm Enertis

July 6, 2021
Certification company Applus+ has completed its acquisition of Enertis, a Spain-based engineering, consulting and inspection services provider focused on the solar PV sector.

Acciona Energía shares up 7% on market debut, Greenvolt eyes solar expansion with IPO

July 5, 2021
Shares in the renewables division of Spanish utility Acciona were up 7.3% on their initial public offering (IPO) price during their maiden day of trading on 1 July.

EQT acquires solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables

July 5, 2021
Private equity firm EQT has struck a deal to acquire US-based solar and storage developer Cypress Creek Renewables from investment firms HPS Investment Partners and Temasek.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US government extends solar import ban to more companies

News

Project acquisitions soar during solid H1 for global solar funding

News

Polish solar on track to ‘massively outperform’ as auctions boost deployment

News

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

JinkoSolar combines TOPCon cells with new welding and packaging tech for new module record

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Upcoming Events

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021