Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EDF Renewables and Southern California Public Power Authority sign PPA for Bonanza solar-plus-storage plant

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

US DOE allocates US$366 million for renewables projects in rural and remote areas

News

EDF Renewables and Southern California Public Power Authority sign PPA for Bonanza solar-plus-storage plant

News

Recycled glass from panels verified suitable new high-grade PV glass ‘for the first time’

Features, Long Reads, News

Optimised agrivoltaics offers a sustainable way forward for solar developers

Features, Guest Blog

Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

News

Daqo polysilicon revenues halved in 2023, plans capacity expansion in 2024

News

Engie bags US$1 billion for 1GW US solar PV portfolio

News

Trina Solar unveils upgraded Vanguard 1P solar tracker

News

First Solar added 6.8GW of module capacity in 2023

News

Polysilicon exports to China lowest since 2011 due to US import laws – Bernreuter

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Puerto Rico solar-plus-storage project.
The Bonzanza project will combine PV generation and a 195MW 4-hour storage system. Image: Lord Construction.

EDF Renewables North America has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA) to sell some of the power generated from its upcoming 300MWac Bonanza solar-plus-storage project in the state of Nevada.

The project will combine PV generation and a 195MW 4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS). Of this capacity, 125MWac of electricity generation capacity, and 65MW of the BESS capacity, will be sold to SCPPA by the end of 2028.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Bonanza adds to SCPPA’s current portfolio of renewable energy projects, bringing the total to over 3,000MWs that will be supplied through SCPPA to Southern California Public Power Utilities to support their transition to a carbon-free energy future,” said Michael Webster, SCPPA executive director.

EDF Renewables first applied for permission to build the project in late 2020, and plans to complete the permitting process by the end of 2025. The developer is yet to complete three permitting processes, including producing an environmental impact statement and compliance with endangered species legislation, but the signing of a PPA suggests both EDF Renewables and SCPPA are optimistic that the project will receive a green light from the Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management.

The project is also being developed through title 41 of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST). The FAST-41 process aims to accelerate the permitting of construction projects in a number of industries, including renewable energy production and electricity transmission, and a number of solar-plus-storage projects have received permits under this scheme, including the Desert Quartzite project in California and the Gemini project in Nevada.

The acceleration of the permitting process has become a priority in recent years for the US renewable sector, with the White House’s Council on Environmental Quality proposing new rules to further streamline the process last July. The quality of grid infrastructure is a key challenge for the global energy transition, with availability of grid connections, rather than political will or financial investment, often the limiting factor for the commissioning of new renewable power.

Alex Whitworth, head of Asia Pacific power research at Wood Mackenzie, told PV Tech Premium that China’s grid investments have increased by 60% in the last decade specifically to counter this problem, and the recent wave of new legislation in the US suggests the country is following suit.

americas, bonanza project, edf renewables, fast-41, legislation, power purchase agreement, ppa, solar-plus-storage, southern california public power authority

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SunPower announces departure of CEO Peter Faricy

News

Sunova Solar to invest in 9GW solar cell plant in China

News

German energy companies offer to take on Meyer Burger’s solar module production

News

BNEF: Global solar additions could reach 655GWdc in 2024

News

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

Engie bags US$1 billion for 1GW US solar PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024