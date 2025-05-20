Subscribe To Premium
India solar PV additions decrease in Q1 2025 to 6.7GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
SOLV Energy to build 6GW of solar and storage assets in the US

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

Third-party ownership leads C&I, community solar financing in US

300 US PV and energy storage manufacturing facilities in ‘jeopardy’ from IRA changes – SEIA

SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

‘We want to learn from you’: SEIA on working with European solar at Intersolar 2025

Octopus Australia receives GPS approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage site

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

A Juniper Green Energy solar project.
Solar PV additions dropped by 25% between the first quarter of 2024 and 2025. Image: Juniper Green Energy.

Solar PV additions have slowed down in the first quarter of 2025 in India, with 6.7GW of new additions, according to a report from Mercom India Research.

Despite a 25% drop from the same period in 2024, and a 14% decrease from the nearly 7.8GW added in Q4 2024, the 6.7GW solar PV installed in the first three months of 2025 still remains the third-best quarter in solar PV additions in India, as shown in the chart below. Solar PV accounted for more than half of all new power capacity registered in Q1 2025 in India.

Utility-scale accounted for the majority of the solar PV additions with 82%, and represented 5.5GW in Q1 2025. However, several projects expected to be commissioned in Q1 2025 have been postponed due to insufficient substation capacity and transmission infrastructure, land acquisition challenges and delays in power purchase agreement (PPA) signings, said Mercom.

Moreover, a significant shortage of domestically manufactured modules, combined with higher prices – the average cost of a utility-scale PV project increased by 3% from the previous quarter and 1% YoY – also created procurement hurdles for developers. The solar manufacturing industry in India has been steadily adding solar cell and module capacity in the past few years, and last year alone added 11.6GW and 25.3GW of solar cell and module annual nameplate capacity, respectively.

The three leading states – Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra – accounted for more than three-quarters of the capacity additions in Q1 2025, with 35%, 30%, and 16%, respectively.

Among the projects commissioned in Q1 2025 is a 100MW PV plant from renewables developer Juniper Green Energy, which will supply electricity to the neighbouring country of Bhutan.

Last year, India added a record 25.2GW of solar PV, more than tripling the 8.3GW of PV added in 2023. Mercom’s numbers are more or less on par with the ones from energy consultancy JMK Research, which registered 24.5GW of Indian PV additions last year.

At the end of March 2025, the cumulative installed solar PV in India stood at 104.6GW, representing 22% of all installed power capacity and nearly half (48%) of the total renewable energy installed.

Furthermore, in Q1 2025, the total solar PV volume tendered decreased by 53% YoY to 14.4GW, while 6.4GW of solar projects were auctioned, down 74% from the same period the prior year.

The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MWac each.

Doral secures US$1.3 billion financing for 900MW Mammoth solar PV project in Indiana

May 20, 2025
The three projects, Mammoth South, Mammoth Central I, and Mammoth Central II, have a generation capacity of 300 MW each.
Image: Victoria Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

May 20, 2025
Australia’s Victoria government has proposed seven REZ for the state, emphasising these will help achieve its target of 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV generation by 2040.
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

May 19, 2025
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.
A Juniper Green Energy project.

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

May 16, 2025
Sungrow has signed a supply agreement with Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy to provide 835MW of its inverters.
Vikram Solar’s cumulative contribution to the project rises to approximately 577MW.

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

May 15, 2025
Indian solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar has signed a 326.6MW module supply agreement with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for the Khavda Solar park in Gujarat.
Image: FRV Australia.

AEMO: Q1 2025 grid-scale solar PV output increases 10% year-on-year in Australia’s NEM

May 8, 2025
AEMO has found that grid-scale solar PV generation achieved an all-time high in Q1 2025, reaching 2,386MW, a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

