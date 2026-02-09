Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EU Commission approves €3 billion German clean energy manufacturing scheme

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 9, 2026
Policy, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

News

EU Commission approves €3 billion German clean energy manufacturing scheme

News

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

News

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

News

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

News

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

News

GameChange wins 1.2GW Saudi tracker order

News

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

News

GSC: Africa adds record 4.5GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

Sunwafe selects Tresca to build its 20GW ingot/wafer manufacturing facility in Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Grants under the manufacturing aid scheme will be available until the end of 2030. The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

The European Commission has approved a €3 billion (US$3.55 billion) clean energy manufacturing aid scheme submitted by the German government.

The scheme is aimed at supporting strategic investments in solar panels, batteries, electrolysers and other technologies covered in the EU’s Net Zero Industry Act. It also aligns with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal, launched a year ago, which aims to deliver €100 billion to bolster clean energy manufacturing in Europe.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The scheme aims to grand aid for investments that add manufacturing capacity across the entire solar supply chain – from polysilicon to modules, including solar glass – and also PV inverters and trackers.

In its decision to approve the manufacturing scheme, the EU Commission said that “the aid will incentivise the production of clean technologies, as well as their main specific components and related critical raw materials.”

The aid will take the form of grants and tax advantages, interest subsidies for new loans or guarantees for new loans. Companies across the entire country can apply for the aid scheme, which will be open until the end of 2030.

Teresa Ribera, executive vice-president for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition at the EU Commission, said: “This scheme will ensure additional clean technology manufacturing capacity in Germany. The German state can provide €3 billion in support for key investments in the sector.

“This will contribute to reaching the goals of the Clean Industrial Deal, while ensuring that potential competition distortions are kept to a minimum.”

This positive news comes a few months after the Netherlands cancelled a manufacturing programme, SolarNL, after a government-run investment programme suggested it was no longer “realistic” to build large-scale production in the country.

Germany is the latest country to see an aid scheme for clean tech manufacturing approved by the EU Commission, after ones from Portugal in October 2024 (with €1 billion aid scheme), Poland in September 2024 (€1.2 billion), France in January 2024 (€2.9 billion) and Hungary in August 2023 (€2.4 billion). The EU Commission launched a €3.4 billion call for the support of net zero technology manufacturing in late 2024.

Although all these developments are nearly two years old and launched before the implementation of the Clean Industrial Deal, Spain held its first funding programme for renewable energy manufacturing last year, called RENOVAL programme, which awarded €210 million to seven solar PV projects. A second edition of that programme was launched earlier this year, with a total subsidy of €355 million, and is still open for applications until Wednesday 25 February 2026.

clean industrial deal, eu, european commission, germany, grants and funding, manufacturing, policy, solar manufacturing

Read Next

Render of Sungrow's PV inverter and energy storage system manufacturing plant in Poland

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

February 6, 2026
Chinese solar PV inverter and energy storage manufacturer Sungrow has expanded its manufacturing outreach with a new facility in southwestern Poland.
Image: EnergyCo.

Australia: EnergyCo seeks federal approval for 6GW New England REZ transmission backbone spanning 315km

February 4, 2026
Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) has submitted an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC) referral for the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) transmission infrastructure project in Australia.
Sach-Headshot crop
Premium

How US states are stepping up to fill the renewable energy policy void

February 3, 2026
PV Talk: Vote Solar’s Sachu Constantine discusses the growing role of state and local governments in driving forward clean energy policy in the United States.
A Waaree manufacturing facility.

India’s solar sector welcomes Budget measures to support local PV manufacturing

February 2, 2026
India’s Union Budget 2026-27 reinforces government support for renewables through duty exemptions and infrastructure spending.
Image: Christian Lue/Unsplash
Premium

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

February 2, 2026
PV Tech Premium explores the impacts that the EU's revised cybersecurity review will have on the continent's solar industry.
A Fieldworks Power community solar project.

CLASS trade association launches, aims to expand access to community solar and battery storage in California

January 29, 2026
A new trade association, Californians for Local, Affordable Solar and Storage (CLASS) has started work to improve access to community solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

News

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Australia’s solar sector continues momentum with 222GWh peak daily output in January 2026

Features

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

News

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

News

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA