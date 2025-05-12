‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

Entering its fourth year, and organised by Solar Media, part of Informa Markets, RPR Europe is evolving into a unique platform for large energy buyers and PPA originators to meet, negotiate, and close transformative clean energy deals. From corporate offtakers and independent power producers (IPPs) to traders, utilities, investors, banks and policy experts.

Power purchase agreements (PPAs), in particular, have become a cornerstone of both the financial and energy sectors, and this year’s summit features a two-day agenda filled with market intelligence and dedicated face-to-face networking focused on 13 EU geographies and originating renewable energy PPAs.

Earlier this year, figures from Swiss consultancy Pexapark showed renewable power capacity accounted for in offtake agreements more than double between February and March, and this year’s edition of the event will build on this growing interest, with sessions on:

Managing risk in volatile power markets

Optimising revenues amidst increasing frequency of negative capture prices

Decoding complex PPA structures and matching models

Strategic energy procurement for corporates, public sector agencies and heavy industry

This is particularly significant considering many of the delegates at this year’s Intersolar Europe event in Munich, Germany, spoke to increasing complexity in the offtake space, with an increasing number of hybrid deals, and those involving renewable power generation co-located with storage, becoming commonplace in the industry.

“RPR Europe is the platform for large energy buyers, PPA originators and revenue leads from renewable energy companies,” said the event’s organisers. “With current power and PPA prices, we’re seeing many more corporates seeking renewable energy PPAs as means to lock in affordable clean energy that progresses their decarbonisation ambitions.

“We’re looking forward to facilitating buyers and sellers at the event aligning their strategies for a more resilient and decarbonised energy future.”

The event is part of the RPR & Finance Series, which has already highlighted record-breaking investment in the industry, and is backed by a network of leading trade associations and media groups, including Energy UK, Clean Energy Pipeline, Energy Transmission Commission, Facilities Management UK and Volta Foundation.

To learn more, visit the RPR Europe website, reach out to Michaela Paul-Smith at [email protected], and use the hashtag #RPR25 on social platforms.