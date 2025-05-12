Subscribe To Premium
‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

AfDB to finance 62MW solar PV plant in Togo, Zambia starts construction on 100MW project

AMG acquires minority stake in Qualitas Energy

‘Facilitating buyers and sellers’ at this year’s Renewable Procurement & Revenue Summit

TOPCon, HJT modules show up to 16% power loss in damp heat testing due to ‘hidden contaminants’

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

Solar PV and Australia’s green metals opportunity

SEG Solar commissions 2GW cell manufacturing plant in Indonesia

PV Price Watch: Chinese PV wafers plummet, with drops of up to 13.85% 

A ‘business as usual’ Intersolar 2025 for big PV manufacturers, as they predict industry consolidation

LONGi launches 25% efficiency HBC module for residential solar at Intersolar 2025

Attendees at the 2024 Renewable Energy Revenues event.
This year’s event will be held from 21-22 May in London. Image: Gareth Davies, Solar Media.

As volumes of capital entering the renewable energy sector grow, and more parties than ever before look to engage themselves in offtake agreements, this year’s Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit (RPR Europe) will bring together more than 300 renewable energy and finance leaders at a critical time for the European power sector.

From 21-22 May 2025 in London, delegates will discuss matters pertaining to renewable energy finance at a time where interest in the sector has never been greater. For instance, European investors committed around US$121 billion into lower-emission electricity generation in 2024, close to one-quarter of all the capital invested into the power sector.

Entering its fourth year, and organised by Solar Media, part of Informa Markets, RPR Europe is evolving into a unique platform for large energy buyers and PPA originators to meet, negotiate, and close transformative clean energy deals. From corporate offtakers and independent power producers (IPPs) to traders, utilities, investors, banks and policy experts.

Power purchase agreements (PPAs), in particular, have become a cornerstone of both the financial and energy sectors, and this year’s summit features a two-day agenda filled with market intelligence and dedicated face-to-face networking focused on 13 EU geographies and originating renewable energy PPAs.

Earlier this year, figures from Swiss consultancy Pexapark showed renewable power capacity accounted for in offtake agreements more than double between February and March, and this year’s edition of the event will build on this growing interest, with sessions on:

  • Managing risk in volatile power markets
  • Optimising revenues amidst increasing frequency of negative capture prices
  • Decoding complex PPA structures and matching models
  • Strategic energy procurement for corporates, public sector agencies and heavy industry

This is particularly significant considering many of the delegates at this year’s Intersolar Europe event in Munich, Germany, spoke to increasing complexity in the offtake space, with an increasing number of hybrid deals, and those involving renewable power generation co-located with storage, becoming commonplace in the industry.

“RPR Europe is the platform for large energy buyers, PPA originators and revenue leads from renewable energy companies,” said the event’s organisers. “With current power and PPA prices, we’re seeing many more corporates seeking renewable energy PPAs as means to lock in affordable clean energy that progresses their decarbonisation ambitions.

“We’re looking forward to facilitating buyers and sellers at the event aligning their strategies for a more resilient and decarbonised energy future.”

The event is part of the RPR & Finance Series, which has already highlighted record-breaking investment in the industry, and is backed by a network of leading trade associations and media groups, including Energy UK, Clean Energy Pipeline, Energy Transmission Commission, Facilities Management UK and Volta Foundation.

To learn more, visit the RPR Europe website, reach out to Michaela Paul-Smith at [email protected], and use the hashtag #RPR25 on social platforms.

