First Solar to supply National Grid Renewables with 1.6GW of Series 7 modules

Delivery of the modules is scheduled for 2026-2027. Image: National Grid Renewables.

US PV manufacturer First Solar has entered into an agreement with developer National Grid Renewables to supply 1.6GW of its Series 7 thin film cadmium telluride modules.

The order expands the relationship between the companies to more than 4GW after they signed a 2GW supply agreement earlier this year.

While the previous agreement had a delivery schedule between 2024 and 2025, the latest is for 2026-2027.

Andy Cukurs, chief operating officer at National Grid Renewables, said: “These modules will be deployed in projects throughout the United States, bringing clean energy and economic benefits to communities across the country.”

Last month National Grid Renewables commenced operations at the Noble solar-plus-storage project in Texas, which features First Solar Series 6 modules.

First Solar continues to increase its supply agreements in the US with several deals made in the past few months with Intersect Power for 4.9GW of modules, 2GW with developer Swift Current Energy and 2GW with renewables asset manager Arevon Energy.

The thin-film manufacturer recently selected Alabama as the location for its fourth US factory, which is expected to have a 3.5GW manufacturing capacity and be commissioned by 2025.

The three other facilities are located in Ohio, a state where it will invest US$270 million in a new research and development facility that is expected to be completed in 2024.

Furthermore, the company expects to reach an annual manufacturing capacity in the US of over 10GW in 2025.