Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

FTC Solar expecting significant loss in Q2 as tracker market headwinds rack up

News

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

News

Ten Asian solar markets have 1GW+ pipelines as continent dominates project development: Fitch

News

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

News

US DOE adds new software development track for latest US$5m Solar Prize

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features

South Africa raises licensing exemption threshold for embedded generation

News

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

News

Next generation solar: Developing more stable, eco-friendly and commercially competitive perovskites

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
FTC Solar’s Voyager tracker product. Image: FTC Solar.

US-based solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar is expecting to record a loss of up to US$17.3 million in Q2 2021 as multiple headwinds combine to put a major drag on performance.

Last week FTC said that in the months following its initial purchase offering steel prices had risen another 19%, freight indexes had increased by 18% and solar module prices had risen by a similar amount, leading to slippages in project timelines and at least one major customer pushing back its order into Q3.

Speaking to investors, FTC chief executive officer Tony Etnyre said that FTC’s experience from speaking to developers was that, where possible, some developers were choosing to hold specific projects by a quarter if the circumstances allow to offset any short-term price spike.

Having recorded revenue of US$65.7 million in Q1 2021, FTC expects revenue in the second quarter to fall to between US$41 – 46 million, a performance which should see the company record an operating loss in the region of US$10.4 – 17.3 million.

FTC Solar posted a GAAP net loss of US$8 million in the opening quarter, compared to a profit of US$2.9 million in Q1 2020.

The company has responded by enacting a number of measures to address current market conditions, including a price increase on all new contracts, expanded its supply chain and implemented alternative shipping methods to reduce logistics cost and make further progress on a cost reduction roadmap previously implemented.

Furthermore, FTC said it saw an opportunity to increase revenue generation from its solar design software SunPath, given its ability to increase project profitability and mitigate cost increases.  

FTC does, however, have what it described as a healthy cash position given the net proceeds from its IPO, which stood at US$181 million – far below the US$400 million+ it initially intended to raise. A significant portion of this has been set aside for enhancements to its product range, and operating expenses are set to rise to between US$9.5 – 10.5 million in Q2, partly attributable to additional R&D spend on wind tunnel testing.

Etnyre said last week that this additional spend was to help the validation of its Voyager Plus product range, which is designed for large-format modules and has nodes at 105, 120 and 135 miles per hour wind speeds.

The cost of steel and other headwinds have weighed heavy on tracker firms throughout the first half of the year. Array Technologies was forced to withdraw its guidance for the financial year, labelling the increase in steel costs as “unprecedented”, while other tracker providers have witnessed similar issues.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
ftc solar, material cost, materials, steel, tracker manufacturing, trackers

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

June 10, 2021
In the second part of a two-part feature on the solar industry’s response to polysilicon price increases, Carrie Xiao hears from industry leaders about the importance of technology innovation, efforts to reduce waste and the need to avoid cutting prices blindly just to appease customers.
PV Tech Premium

How JA Solar is responding to materials price increases

June 9, 2021
Price increases in polysilicon and other auxiliary solar module materials have exerted much pressure on manufacturers, JA Solar has said, impacting on profitability in the first half of 2021. Xinming Huang, senior vice president at JA Solar, tells PV Tech how the company is responding.

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

June 8, 2021
Solar asset underperformance continues to worsen, with projects “chronically underperforming” P99 estimates and modules degrading faster than previously anticipated, risk management firm kWh Analytics has found.

Arctech lands 1GW tracker deal with Rodina

June 8, 2021
Solar tracker maker Arctech has signed a deal with Ukrainian-headquartered energy company Rodina to supply 1GW of trackers for its global project portfolio.
PV Tech Premium

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part one: Supply chain flexibility, differentiation and rigorous testing

June 7, 2021
Soaring polysilicon costs have tipped the solar manufacturing industry to the brink of crisis and while only expected to be in the short-term, the ramifications in 2021 could be significant. On the sidelines of SNEC 2021, Carrie Xiao speaks to experts from across the value chain to determine how solar PV can tackle supply chain constraints.

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

May 25, 2021
Mining company Vale has chosen Nextracker to supply its NX Horizon solar trackers for the Sol de Cerrado solar project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features

Next generation solar: Developing more stable, eco-friendly and commercially competitive perovskites

Editors' Blog, Features

South Africa raises licensing exemption threshold for embedded generation

News

Tackling solar’s polysilicon crisis, part two: No blind price cuts, technology is king and collaborate to reduce waste

Editors' Blog, Features

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

News

Upcoming Events

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021