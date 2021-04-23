Solar Media
News

Greencells forms agrophotovoltaics joint venture after green bond issue

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Greencells forms agrophotovoltaics joint venture after green bond issue

News

Global energy transition ‘needs to increase momentum’ to reach climate goals

News

Tesla to only sell rooftop solar as integrated product with Powerwall battery

News

Denmark’s Better Energy completes transformation from solar developer to IPP

News

LONGi sets unprecedented manufacturing capacity and shipment plans for 2021

Editors' Blog

Texas catching up with California’s utility-scale solar capacity

News

US ROUND-UP: Maxeon raises US$150.8m, SunPower returns to large-scale solar projects, National Grid signs three solar PPAs

News

Solar developers rush on Brazil ahead of subsidy phase out

News

Q CELLS supplies modules to portion of 370MW Angolan solar portfolio

News

Seraphim Solar joins Central Europe rush with module distribution agreements

News
Image: Greencells.

Solar services provider Greencells has formed a joint venture with Italian developer Renewable Consulting to develop a 350MWp solar project portfolio in Pugila.

The JV, which is called Greencells Agrosolar S.r.l., includes a portfolio of 14 solar assets that are expected to reach ready-to-build status either at the end of the year or early 2022. They also include a new focus on agrophotovoltaics, a small but growing innovation within solar development.

Greencells announced the new partnership when it closed a €25 million green bond issue on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The bond offers interest of 6.5% annually over five years, and a semi-annual payout.

Andreas Hoffmann, Greencells’ chief executive officer, said that demand for green bonds from established solar industry players is “unbroken”.

“With the bond funds, we will be able to further accelerate our expected growth as planned.”

It is not the only European agrisolar venture under way this year. German renewables group BayWa r.e. has said that it plans to expand an agroPV project in the Netherlands that combined solar with redcurrants. Enel Green Power also began trials at nine pilot plants in southern Europe in February, and construction is to begin soon at two community PV parks on the east coast of Spain that will explore how growing tropical fruit is impacted by solar panels.

