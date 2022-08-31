Subscribe
Group Licence
News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

News

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

News

Solar PV deployment in Italy reached more than 1GW during H1 2022

News

Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

News

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

Smartenergy acquires majority stake in Portuguese developer Rewatt

News

New South Wales receives 17GW of proposals for latest renewable energy zone

News

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The growth in domestic manufacturing in the ALMM is still not enough to cover the 20GW capacity expected to be installed this year in India. Image: Premier Energies.

The Indian government’s “Approved List of Models and Manufacturers” (ALMM) has passed 18GW of capacity and 66 different entities registered, according to consultancy JMK Research & Analytics.

The ALMM list was introduced in 2019-2020 to benchmark domestic manufactured solar cells and modules and to boost the development of a domestic manufacturing industry.

Since the first update in March 2021, the capacity has more than doubled from the initial 8.2GW to 18GW in August 2022, while enlisted manufacturers nearly trebled from 23 to 66.

Since April 2022, all government utility-scale solar projects were mandated to use only ALMM enlisted modules, which coincided with the implementation of the basic customs duty (BCD) on imported cells and modules.

During that lapse of time from April to August, 4GW of capacity was added in the ALMM, showing a fast-growing trend of modules and suppliers available, as shown in the chart below.

In less than 18 months, capacity has more than doubled, while entities almost trebled. Data: JMK Research, MNRE.

One of the concerns from developers for the list was the scarcity of production capacity for high-wattage modules (400Wp or more) that are favoured in commercial and industrial (C&I) projects.

In the first update in March 2021 only four manufacturers were included in the list, against 11 in the last update and with up to 6-7GW of enlisted capacity, according to JMK Research.

The limitation of approved manufacturers was one of the causes for projects’ tariffs edging upwards back in May 2022, along with the BCD implementation, among other causes.

Currently, this capacity in the ALMM will still not be enough to cater for the entire Indian market, which is expected to deploy 20GW of solar PV in 2022, with roughly 16.5GW of large-scale solar and 3.5GW of rooftop.

Despite that, the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which expects to add up to 40GW of additional cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country, could benefit the fast-paced growth of available capacity in the ALMM.

The list reduces even further for ultra-high wattage modules of 500Wp or more, as only seven manufacturers are currently in the government’s list and with a minimum capacity of 3.2GW.

Only five companies – Waaree, Adani Solar, RenewSys India, Premier Energies and Vikram Solar – can supply bifacial modules.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Madrid on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
ALMM, basic customs duty, domestic manufacturing, india, jmk research, module manufacturing

Read Next

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

August 31, 2022
The CEO of Indian independent power producer Azure Power has stepped down after just one month in the role.

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

August 31, 2022
Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will begin production at its 10GW solar cell and module factory in Jamnagar, India by 2024.

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

August 30, 2022
Chinese tracker manufacturer Arctech has opened its first joint venture solar tracker manufacturing base in India.

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

August 30, 2022
Thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar will invest up to US$1.2 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in the US, including setting up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GWdc.

Tongwei in first place to secure 3GW module tender from China Resources Power

August 30, 2022
Tongwei Solar, EGing PV and LONGi have been shortlisted as candidates for the fifth module procurement round of Hong Kong energy company China Resources Power.
PV Tech Premium

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

August 29, 2022
US tracker manufacturers are planning to ramp up production capacity as they take advantage of support included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

News

LONGi ships 18GW+ of modules in H1, calls TOPCon ‘transitionary’ as it targets HPBC development

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

Arctech opens 3GW tracker manufacturing facility in India

News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022