Invenergy using Ohmium electrolyser for first green hydrogen project

Renewables developer Invenergy is launching a green hydrogen project that will be co-located with a solar farm in the US state of Illinois.

Set to be Invenergy’s first green hydrogen development, the Sauk Valley Hydrogen Project will feature a proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser from manufacturer Ohmium and is expected to generate up to 52 tonnes of hydrogen annually.

Scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2022, the installation will be able to provide hydrogen to a 584MW gas-fired power plant from Invenergy, while its loading capacity will enable any excess hydrogen to be shipped and used offsite.

Chicago-headquartered Invenergy said the project will demonstrate the capability of Ohmium green hydrogen generation coupled with a solar plant.

“Green hydrogen is an innovative, zero-carbon solution that enables us to decarbonise sectors across the economy through clean power. Green hydrogen projects can scale rapidly and efficiently to reach megawatt to gigawatt applications,” said Matt Nicholls, vice president of origination new technologies at Invenergy.

Elsewhere in the US, developer Green Hydrogen International is planning to create a green hydrogen hub in Texas that will be powered by 60GW of solar and wind.

The country’s Department of Energy recently committed US$504 million for a green hydrogen project in Utah that will use renewable energy to power a 220MW electrolyser.

Having secured a US$3 billion investment from alternative asset manager Blackstone earlier this year, Invenergy has since launched a community solar-focused joint venture with investment platform Lafayette Square.