JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

By Will Norman
DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing to develop US solar and storage pipeline

World Bank, Masdar sign US$159 million financing for 250MW Uzbekistan solar-plus-storage project

JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

Huasun secures 1GW heterojunction module procurement

New research suggests use of ortho-carboranes in perovskite solar cells could improve efficiency to 27.2%

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

JinkoSolar module assembly.
JinkoSolar said the 2,000-volt Eagle module series is the “first” such product to qualify for listing by UL Solutions. Image: JinkoSolar

Major Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has released a 2,000 volt solar module after receiving technological qualifications from tech certification firm UL Solutions.

JinkoSolar said the 2,000-volt Eagle module series is the “first” such product to qualify for listing by UL Solutions. The modules will be “deployed selectively” in the US market at utility-scale projects in the third quarter of 2024, with general market availability expected in 2025.

Nigel Cockroft, general manager of JinkoSolar US, said: “JinkoSolar’s expertise lies not just in advanced R&D but also in bringing those technologies to scale and making them available cost-competitively to our US customers. We look forward to the 2000-Volt Eagle Modules making a tangible difference to our customers’ bottom lines.”

The company claims that the higher-voltage modules reduce the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar projects where they are deployed. It says that the modules increase the string lengths for utility-scale projects which in turn decreases the system-level costs for a project.

JinkoSolar did not disclose where the modules were produced.

Like most major solar manufacturers, JinkoSolar’s product shipments have been at record levels in recent times. In 2023, the company shipped 78.52GW worth of modules—a 76% increase year-on-year—and announced even greater expansion plans for 2024.  

In February this year, the company received a ‘zero carbon’ certification from German PV testing firm TÜV Rheinland for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules produced at specific factories.

