JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

Nigel Cockroft, general manager of JinkoSolar US, said: “JinkoSolar’s expertise lies not just in advanced R&D but also in bringing those technologies to scale and making them available cost-competitively to our US customers. We look forward to the 2000-Volt Eagle Modules making a tangible difference to our customers’ bottom lines.”

The company claims that the higher-voltage modules reduce the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar projects where they are deployed. It says that the modules increase the string lengths for utility-scale projects which in turn decreases the system-level costs for a project.

JinkoSolar did not disclose where the modules were produced.

Like most major solar manufacturers, JinkoSolar’s product shipments have been at record levels in recent times. In 2023, the company shipped 78.52GW worth of modules—a 76% increase year-on-year—and announced even greater expansion plans for 2024.

In February this year, the company received a ‘zero carbon’ certification from German PV testing firm TÜV Rheinland for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules produced at specific factories.